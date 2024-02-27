The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 could land at a packed event in July

We’ve already seen the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and the announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Ring this year, but Samsung is just getting started, as there are many more devices to come, and according to this latest leak most of them will land in July.

This is according to leaker @TheGalox_ posting on X (via Phandroid), who claims that the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will happen in July. This isn’t massively surprising, given that Samsung’s mid-year 2023 event was also in July, but the year before that it took place in August.

In any case, more exciting than the timing is what we’ll apparently see there, with @TheGalox_ claiming that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series, the already-announced Samsung Galaxy Ring, and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 will all launch at this event.

July 2024 Samsung Unpacked• New Samsung service• Galaxy Ring• Galaxy Z Fold6• Galaxy Z Flip6• Galaxy Buds3 • Galaxy Watch7 seriesPossible releases:• Galaxy Tab S10 series• Galaxy XR headset pic.twitter.com/34iIn3bGkZFebruary 24, 2024 See more

On top of that, they claim we’ll see a “new Samsung service” though they don’t say what this might be. If we had to guess, we’d suspect something AI or health related, since Samsung has made big strides with the former on the Galaxy S24 line, and is clearly interested in doing more with the latter given the recent announcement of the health-focused Galaxy Ring.

All of that would make for a packed show, but there might be even more, with @TheGalox_ saying that it’s possible Samsung will also launch the Galaxy Tab S10 series and the Samsung Galaxy XR headset. The latter of those being Samsung’s upcoming rival to the Apple Vision Pro.

While we’d take all of this with a pinch of salt, it’s all very believable. The July timing makes sense since last year’s event was also in July, and the various possible announcements also make sense since, if we’re going to see these things at all this year, Samsung’s second 2024 Unpacked event would be the obvious venue.

Lots of likely launches

We’re very confident that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Watch 7 line will be unveiled then, since new foldable phones and smartwatches typically land at Samsung’s mid-year events. The Galaxy Ring is also a very likely candidate since Samsung has already unveiled it and said it will go on sale later this year.

The timing of Samsung’s Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Tab releases aren't always as consistent each year, so we’re less certain we’ll see new entries in those lines, but it’s very possible. As for the Galaxy XR, this is a new device so there’s no history to go on, but previous leaks have pointed to the Galaxy XR launching this year, and possibly alongside the Z Flip 6, so there’s a reasonable chance we’ll see that in July too.

So July looks set to be one of the biggest months in the mobile and wearables calendar – especially if you’re a Samsung fan.