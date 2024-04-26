The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and a host of other devices could land on July 10

July 10 could be one of the biggest days in the mobile calendar this year, as according to the latest leak that’s when the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be held.

This comes from “multiple sources” with “an excellent track record” speaking to SamMobile, and it’s not really a surprise given that Samsung also held an Unpacked event last July – albeit later in the month, on July 26.

In any case, while we’d still take this particular claim with a pinch of salt, it’s the only date that’s been put forward so far, and SamMobile seems fairly confident of it.

Phones, tablets, a ring, and more

This next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will apparently be held in Paris, and there are likely to be a lot of new gadgets in attendance. Based on leaks and past form, we’d expect to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 line, and probably also the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series.

There’s a good chance we’ll also get another look at the Samsung Galaxy Ring at this event, and the company will quite possibly launch the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

We may even see a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra and/or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE, though there are still questions over whether Samsung will launch either of these – and if there is going to be a Z Fold 6 FE, that might land later than July.

Either way, this is sounding like a packed event, so whether you’re more interested in phones, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds or even smart rings, there’s likely to be something for you here.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

TechRadar will be reporting live from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, and you’re sure to be able to watch the event online too, so whenever it happens you'll want to check back here for all the announcements and our expert analysis – and stay tuned in the meantime for additional leaks and rumors about Samsung’s upcoming product influx.