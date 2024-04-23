A full list of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 colors has leaked

A few weeks ago we saw a leaked partial list of colors that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 would apparently be sold in, and now the same source is back with what appears to be a complete list of shades.

Reputable leaker Ross Young has shared this list on X, saying that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 colors will include Light Blue, Mint, Silver Shadow, Yellow, Crafted Black, Peach, and White shades.

Young previously listed Light Blue, Light Green (which he’s now saying will be called Mint), Silver (now listed as Silver Shadow), and Yellow. So the three new shades in this leak are Crafted Black, Peach, and White. Young describes these three as “lower volume,” which likely means they’ll be exclusively available on Samsung.com, as the company often sells some exclusive shades on its site.

Previously said Z Flip 6 colors were:Light Blue, Light Green, Silver and YellowThey are still there but now Light Green is called Mint and Silver is called Silver Shadow. New, lower volume colors are:Crafted Black, Peach and WhiteApril 22, 2024 See more

For reference, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available in Mint, Graphite, Cream, Lavender, Gray, Blue, Green, and Yellow shades, so the rumored Z Flip 6 selection is a mix of old and new.

In another post, Young claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 colors will include the shades he previously leaked – specifically Dark Blue (which is now apparently called Navy), Silver (now apparently called Silver Shadow), and Light Pink. The new colors in this leak are Crafted Black and White, with these last two again listed as “low volume,” so you might only be able to get those from Samsung’s site.

For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is sold in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, Gray, and Blue shades. So there are no identically named colors in the Z Fold 6’s rumored selection, but some may well be similar.

New colors but the same storage

That’s not all Young has shared either, as in yet another post, he revealed the storage capacities the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 will apparently be available in. This information is less interesting though, as it’s the same selection of capacities as the current models – namely 256GB and 512GB for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, and 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

While we’d take all of these claims with a pinch of salt, Young has a good track record, so these lists of colors and capacities may well be accurate. We’ll likely find out for sure in July, as that’s when both phones are rumored to launch.