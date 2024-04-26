Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 tipped to get blood sugar monitoring – and a new Ultra model

It looks increasingly likely that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series is going to show up sometime in July, and the smartwatch could bring with it a key health feature we've been wanting to see for a long time: blood sugar (or blood glucose) monitoring.

This is something that a lot of wearable makers (including Apple) are trying to introduce into their products, and Samsung has previously made noises about working on the technology. It would be hugely useful for people with diabetes, potentially replacing (or supplementing) the disposable monitors currently in use, which need to be replaced every 7-14 days.

The latest whispers about the Galaxy Watch 7 getting the feature come from South Korean outlet Pulse (via SamMobile), and seem to be based on a new Samsung press release that mentions glucose monitoring and wearables working in tandem to help those with diabetes and anyone "interested in pursuing a healthier lifestyle".

Samsung is "expected" to add the feature to the Galaxy Watch 7, according to Pulse, but we already knew Samsung was interested in this tech – so treat this as possible rather than probable for now. The Galaxy Watch 7 isn't mentioned by name in Samsung's press release, though we wouldn't expect it to be ahead of its official unveiling.

Going Ultra

In other unconfirmed Galaxy Watch 7 rumor news, Android Headlines reckons that one of the models unveiled in July is going to be called the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra – and it may be replacing the previously rumored Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Pro. That's based on references in an unnamed database.

We only got two watches last year – see our Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic review for details – but this time around there's been talk about three. According to Android Headlines, those will be the Galaxy Watch 7, the Galaxy Watch 7 Classic, and the premium-level Galaxy Watch Ultra (with no number attached).

A cheaper Samsung Galaxy Watch model has also been predicted for this year, but it doesn't seem to be directly connected to the Watch 7 series, and will be launched at a different time. The rumors are Google might also put out a mid-range wearable.

All should be revealed in the not-too-distant future when Samsung finally gets around to showing off what it's been working on. Inside sources say the big day will be July 10, when we'll also see some new Samsung foldables and a full launch for the Galaxy Ring.