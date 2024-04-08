The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is no more – but a cheap Samsung smartwatch could still be in the works

The rumors around Samsung’s 2024 line of smartwatches are far from new, and we’ve been onto them since speculation of the Galaxy Watch 7 and a rebooted Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 arose earlier this year. While the latter rumor was initially tipped to be launched as the ‘Galaxy Watch FE’, a leaker has revealed that the rebooted watch won’t be adopting this name after all.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), journalist and reliable leaker Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) claimed that Samsung could be working on the Galaxy Watch 4 (2024), replying to a user to affirm that it won’t be called the ‘Galaxy Watch FE’.

Though the chances of this name making an appearance are now very slim, Jambor clarified to Android Authority that the Galaxy Watch 4 (2024) could carry the features of an FE model - but these have not been named yet.

Initial rumors of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (2024) and Galaxy Watch 7 were spotted when another reliable leaker Roland Quandt (@rquandt) took to X/ Twitter, hinting to the possibility of a revamped smartwatch as well as a 2024 version of the Tab S6.

As it stands, it sounds like Samsung could take its 2021 Galaxy Watch 4 and repackage it as a more budget-friendly model in its range of smartwatches. This has become common practice for many tech companies – the Apple Watch SE uses older parts, for example – although this is a first for Samsung’s line of smartwatches.

Analysis: A sensible step for Samsung

When the Galaxy Watch 4 was released in 2021, we praised it for its lightweight design, speedy performance, and new software. Overall, it was pleasantly received, and we awarded it four stars.

We were very impressed by how the watch took elements of its precedents with its virtual rotating bezel from the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, and reverted to WearOS which had been left out of Samsung smartwatches for a while. It cemented itself as a popular smartwatch for users that’s still being worn by many today, three years later.

Like the Apple Watch SE, a revamped Galaxy Watch 4 could present an opportunity for people who just want a smartwatch with all the basics but at a reasonable price – all with a potential design upgrade and latest WearOS and One UI 6 compatibility.

We’re expecting the Galaxy Watch 4 (2024), whatever name it eventually arrives under, to make its way onto shelves sometime this year. Stay tuned.