Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 could come in three versions – and get a big chipset upgrade

In recent online leaks, new rumors of Samsung’s next Galaxy Watch models have surfaced, alleging that there could be three new models in its forthcoming Galaxy Watch 7 series – all with a new, faster chip.

The rumor was spotted after leaker @kro_roe took to X (formerly Twitter), saying that a third variant of the Galaxy Watch 7 could be released this year alongside the Galaxy Watch 7 Classic and Galaxy Watch 7 Pro. It’s too early to tell what the new variant could be, but it could potentially adop Samsung’s older square-style design – another rumor that’s floating around.

Since Samsung switched back to WearOS, it has released two Galaxy Watch models per year starting with the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in 2021. Last year, Samsung launched its most recent smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

If rumors of a third variant are correct, it will join the rumored Galaxy Watch 7 Classic and Galaxy Watch 7 Pro, marking the first time that Samsung will have unveiled three different versions at once.

Alongside those rumors of a model with a square display, another X/Twitter leaker, @TheGalox_, has stated that the Galaxy Watch 7 series could make use of a new Exynos W940 chip, which could apparently run 30% more faster than than the Exynos W930 used in the Galaxy Watch 6.

This rumor should be taken lightly, as the leaker has a history of being incorrect with their predictions. But if it's correct, the new chip could also pack 50% more power efficiency, likely powered by a 3nm manufacturing process which Samsung has been working on since 2022.

This builds on a rumor that surfaced earlier this year that a major chipset upgrade could be integrated into the Galaxy Watch 7 series, giving it the power it will need to stand out among smartwatch competitors such as the Xiaomi Watch 2 and Pixel Watch 2.

Exynos W940, the processor powering the Galaxy Watch7 series, will apparently be 50% more efficient and 30% faster than the previous model pic.twitter.com/XUFAe0c8ZAMarch 14, 2024 See more

When will we see the Galaxy Watch 7?

Although we are still a while away from an official Galaxy Watch 7 announcement, it would make sense for Samsung to reveal its new line of smartwatches during its next Galaxy Unpacked event.

We don't yet know the date or location for that event, but it's likely to take place sometime in July. Last year, Samsung's second Unpacked event took place on July 26, and saw the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, alongside the Galaxy Watch 6.

A similar lineup is expected in this year's equivalent event, where Samsung is rumored to be dropping the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6. The Galaxy Watch 7 will likely join those foldables and, if these rumors are true, will arrive in three new variants alongside the Samsung Galaxy Ring, which would make it one of the bigger Unpacked events in recent years.

While we don't yet know how much Samsung's new smartwatches will cost, we can get a ballpark idea from today's models – the Galaxy Watch 6 starts at $299.99 / £289 / AU$549, while the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic starts at $399.99 / £369 / AU$699. With the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro costing $449.99 / £429 / AU$799.99 when it landed in 2022, it seems Samsung could soon have a new smartwatch at all three price points.