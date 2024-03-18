Samsung Galaxy S25 tipped for larger screen and other 'considerable' design changes

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series only came to market in January, but that hasn’t stopped eagle-eyed leakers from sharing early rumors about the Samsung Galaxy S25 and its siblings.

The latest tidbit to emerge concerns the base Galaxy S25, specifically. According to serial leaker Revengus (via X), Samsung fans can expect “considerable changes in the overall design and concept of the Galaxy S25 series,” with the phone’s screen size tipped to increase from 6.2 inches to 6.36 inches.

This new 6.36-inch display size would bring the Galaxy S25 in line with the iPhone 16 Pro, which is also tipped to be taller and narrower than its predecessor, the iPhone 15 Pro. For context, the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s screen measures 6.8 inches, though the Galaxy S25 Ultra is reportedly in line for a minor screen size increase, too.

The S25 rumor is already out LolIt is said that there will be considerable changes in the overall design and concept of the Galaxy S25 series.In particular, there is a possibility that the base model will increase in size from the existing 6.2 inches to 6.36 inches.Is the…March 17, 2024 See more

Revengus’ information comes from a “company source” in South Korea, but the leaker has previously stated that the Galaxy S25 will boast “significant design changes” versus the Galaxy S24. In other words, this new rumor builds on existing claims, so we’re confident of its authenticity.

Revengus has also previously noted that former Mercedes-Benz designer Ilhwan Lee “is focused on the task of redefining the Galaxy brand's past image to provide a fresh feel,” so it seems like a display size increase for the Galaxy S25 could be a key part of this shake-up.

A jump from 6.2 inches to 6.36 inches doesn’t sound like much, but this extra 0.16 inches of internal real estate could allow Samsung to beef up other Galaxy S25 components. Indeed, another Samsung leaker, Bennett Buhner, has already claimed (via X) that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is getting a bigger battery and main camera sensor, owing to its slightly larger screen size versus the Galaxy S24 Ultra; so we could see the same philosophy applied to the standard Galaxy S25.

Galaxy S25 Ultra - Bigger. Better. Bolder.Featuring an all new design, it redefines the S series, as well as makes the display larger than every before. It is said to go closer towards 6.9", with even thinner bezels.I can't wait to see all that Galaxy S25 series will have to… pic.twitter.com/RsT5WUNBp8February 5, 2024 See more

As for what else we’ve heard about Samsung’s next flagship models, the Galaxy S25 will reportedly use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, which is rumored to be significantly more powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This new Qualcomm chipset might also support faster RAM, which could bring better on-device AI capabilities to the Galaxy S25.

In any case, we’re not expecting the Samsung Galaxy S25 line to launch until early next year, so we’ll likely be hearing plenty more about the next generation of the best Samsung phones over the coming months.

In the meantime, check out our Samsung Galaxy S24 review, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus review and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review for our verdict on Samsung’s latest Galaxy handsets.