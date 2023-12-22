Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra colors: every rumored shade

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is likely to be one of the most expensive phones of 2024, as our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra price predictions guide attests, so it’s important to be able to get it in a shade you’re happy with.

Fortunately, that shouldn't be a problem for most people, as while none of the Samsung Galaxy S24 colors have been confirmed just yet, we’ve heard a number of rumors about them, with leaks suggesting that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will come in a choice of seven different shades.

You’ll find every rumored option below, and we’ll update this article if we hear any additional color news. Though with the Samsung Galaxy S24 line reportedly landing on January 17, we should have official confirmation of the colors soon.

Titanium Violet

Image 1 of 2 A leaked render of the Galaxy S24 Ultra in black, gray, yellow, and violet shades (Image credit: Windows Report) A Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Lavender (Image credit: Samsung)

One of the more colourful rumored Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra shades is violet – or Titanium Violet as one Galaxy S24 Ultra leak suggests it will be called. That leak also provided an image of how this shade might look, as you can see above.

Beyond the leak above (from Windows Report), we’ve also heard violet mentioned as a possible shade by both Ross Young and @UniverseIce – two leakers who both have good track records. And it has appeared in what seems to be a leak from a retailer’s database, listing various Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra color and storage combinations.

So it’s very likely that we’ll see a violet shade, especially as no sources have disputed these leaks. Plus, Samsung is a fan of purple phones, such as the Lavender Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra above.

Titanium Gray

A Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Graphite (Image credit: Samsung)

Gray – or possibly Titanium Gray – is a shade that we’ve heard mentioned by all the same sources as above, and once again there are no dissenting voices, so it’s likely to be offered.

In fact, we’d be surprised if it wasn’t, since gray is a popular phone color, and it’s one that Samsung often offers, such as with the Galaxy S23 Ultra pictured above. The shade on that phone is officially called Graphite, so it may differ slightly from the gray here, but going by the Windows Report image further up it probably won’t be much different.

This isn’t the most exciting of shades, but it provides a smart look that fades into the background, rather than standing out.

Titanium Black

A Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in black (Image credit: Samsung)

Black is perhaps the single most popular and common smartphone color, so it’s no wonder a version of it has been rumored for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Here, it might be called Titanium Black according to one source, with the same selection of sources as the shades above mentioning a black model. You can see how this will supposedly look in the Windows Report image further up, but it’s a shade Samsung typically offers, such as with the black Galaxy S23 Ultra shown above.

As with gray, black is a smart, understated shade, and one which can suit almost any environment.

Titanium Yellow

A Samsung Galaxy S10e in yellow (Image credit: TechRadar)

The last of the Titanium shades that we’ve heard mentioned is Titanium Yellow, and this could also be the brightest of the Titanium options, going by the image from Windows Report further up.

It has once again been mentioned by all the same sources, so it’s likely coming, though yellow isn’t a color that Samsung often offers its phones in. But we’re less confident that we’ll see this shade than the options above.

Still, we do occasionally get yellow Samsung phones, such as the yellow Samsung Galaxy S10e above.

Light blue

A Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Sky Blue (Image credit: Samsung)

The colors above have all been mentioned by the same four sources, but we’ve also heard of a light blue or blue shade mentioned by two of those sources, specifically @UniverseIce (who refers to it just as ‘blue’), and Ross Young, who claims it’s light blue, and adds that this shade will apparently be exclusive to Samsung’s online store.

This being a Samsung store exclusive could explain why the other sources haven’t mentioned it. And Samsung does tend to offer some shades exclusively on its online store, so that’s believable.

Still, we’d take this with a pinch of salt as it hasn’t been mentioned as much. We don’t have any leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in light blue, but it may look similar to the Sky Blue Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, shown above.

Light green

A Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Lime (Image credit: Samsung)

Light green (or possibly just ‘green’) has been mentioned by the same two sources as light blue, so we’re less sure we’ll get this color than some of the others – and if we do, it will reportedly be another Samsung store exclusive.

There’s no imagery of it yet, but it might look similar to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in Lime, which you can see above.

Orange

A Samsung Galaxy S20 FE in orange (Image credit: Samsung)

The final rumored Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra shade is orange, and this once again is said to be a Samsung store exclusive, and has only been mentioned by the two sources that mentioned blue and green shades.

So it’s another that we’re less confident we’ll see, and it’s unclear what shade of orange it will be if we do see this, but it could end up looking something like the orange Samsung Galaxy S20 FE above.