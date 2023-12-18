Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra price predictions: here’s what to expect to pay

Samsung’s biggest phones tend to come with the largest price tags, and we don’t expect that narrative to change with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Rumored to be arriving in January, we’ve not got long to wait before we get to see the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series with the Ultra leading the pack. And as a result, the rumors are coming thick and fast.

However, there’s not a huge selection of leaks and rumor tidbits to give us a particularly clear idea of how much the Galaxy S24 Ultra could cost. But through using those rumors and our own speculation based on our experience and the historical prices of the S-series Galaxy phones, we can take a decent stab at figuring out how much the Galaxy S24 Ultra might set back prospective buyers.

How much could the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra cost?

(Image credit: @OnLeaks / @SmartPrix)

The latest rumors claim the entire Galaxy S24 range’s price will match that of the Galaxy S23 . If that is indeed an accurate tip, and the fact that it comes rather near to the tipped launch time of the Galaxy S24 series would suggest it is, the Galaxy S24 Ultra could cost the same as the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

So that means the Galaxy S24 Ultra will likely start at $1,199 / £1,249 / AU$1,949, for what’s expected to be a model with a base configuration of 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. That price rises to $1,379 / £1,399 / AU$2,249 for a likely 512GB model with 12GB of RAM. And for a top-end 1TB Galaxy S24 Ultra with 12GB of RAM, we’d expect a price of $1,619 / £1,599 / AU$2,649.

There is talk of a 2TB Galaxy S24 Ultra option , which would likely push the price even higher. There have been no hints of pricing for such a model, but we could expect it to get close to the cost of a high-end Galaxy Z Fold 5.

One rumor has the Galaxy S24 Ultra set to cost more than its predecessor, but the tipster didn’t detail how much. We’d be somewhat skeptical of such a rumor as the Galaxy Ultra phones are priced competitively against the likes of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, so we’d be very surprised if Samsung upped the price of its next flagship phone and risked making it less appealing in the face of competition from other brands on our best phones list.

In short, expect the Galaxy S24 Ultra to be far from cheap but arguably well-priced for a phone that should offer compelling specs, new camera options , a decent dose of AI smarts , and is worth waiting for .

Of course, the arrival of a new series of Galaxy S phones means the Galaxy S23 models are likely to get a decent price drop . So if you’re not too fussed about the latest specs and high-end power, you could score a great Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deal come mid-way through January 2024.