‘It's ready... and it’s beautiful’: Samsung shares surprise update on Galaxy Ring release date

Samsung ended its Samsung Galaxy 24 launch event with a post-credits-style tease for the Samsung Galaxy Ring, but fans were given little more than a blink-and-you’ll-miss it look at the upcoming smart ring’s design.

However, in a follow-up interview with TechRadar, Samsung’s Head of Customer Experience, Patrick Chomet, shed further light on what the Galaxy Ring is, who it’s being designed for, and when it might launch.

“We have a beautiful ring,” Chomet told us. “The hardware is ready and the product is beautiful. We are doing some things with Samsung Health which are really impressive [with regards to] sleep.”

“But we need to do a lot [before it’s ready for release]. We have the hardware, we have some software – which we could have launched today, by the way; it’s ready – but having a complete package experience that people can use at scale [is different]. We are getting there. It will be a bit later in the year.”

Image 1 of 4 The Galaxy Ring was confirmed at Galaxy Unpacked 2024 (Image credit: Samsung) The Galaxy Ring was confirmed at Galaxy Unpacked 2024 (Image credit: Samsung) The Galaxy Ring was confirmed at Galaxy Unpacked 2024 (Image credit: Samsung) The Galaxy Ring was confirmed at Galaxy Unpacked 2024 (Image credit: Samsung)

Chomet’s comments suggest that the Galaxy Ring could launch at the company’s next Unpacked event, which we expect to take place sometime between July and August. Samsung has also confirmed that a major update to its Health app is coming "later this year", so it seems likely that the Ring will debut alongside those software changes.

As for who the Galaxy Ring is being designed for, Chomet said the following: “It’s very exciting because, although Samsung Health works quite well – we've had a lot of good feedback on sleep tracking, and we are investing a lot [in its development] – what most people tell us is that they find it difficult to sleep with a watch. It’s much easier to sleep with a ring than a watch.”

Indeed, the best smart rings are geared towards helping you track sleep and manage energy levels in a way that doesn’t feel intrusive, so it sounds like the Galaxy Ring will go toe-to-toe with the excellent Oura Ring in that department.

On further details, Chomet remained tight-lipped – “I always get nervous when my boss announces an in-development product” – but we’re confident that more details surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Ring will emerge in the coming weeks.

