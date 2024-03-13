The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 could be a massive upgrade in almost every way

While a lot of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaks suggest Samsung’s next big-screen foldable won’t be much of an upgrade, it’s sounding like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 could be a huge departure from its predecessor, with upgrades to almost every element.

Numerous rumors have suggested this, with the latest being a detailed specs list from @TheGalox_ on X (via Phandroid). Most of these specs are things we’ve heard before, but hearing them from another source increases the likelihood that they’re accurate.

According to this then, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will have a 3.9-inch cover screen (up from 3.4 inches on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5). It’s also said to have a 4,000mAh battery (up from 3,700mAh), a 50MP main camera (up from 12MP), and an improved hinge and internal layout.

Galaxy Z Flip6• Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy• Bigger cooling system • 3.9 inch outer & 6.7 inch inner displays• 50/12 cameras • 4000mah battery • Improved hinge & internal layout • Gorilla Glass Armor• 7 years of updates• Galaxy AI• Possible 12gb ram models pic.twitter.com/OH1kXnYHPdMarch 13, 2024 See more

The tipster also claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will have a bigger cooling system, that unsurprisingly it will have a more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset (up from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2), and that it might come with up to 12GB of RAM (up from 8GB).

It should be durable too, with Gorilla Glass Armor mentioned, which is tougher than the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, and as expected it’s said to sport Galaxy AI and come with the promise of seven years of Android updates (up from four years of Android updates and five years of security patches for the Z Flip 5).

Some things might not be upgraded

The only specs mentioned here that aren’t an improvement are the 12MP secondary camera (which is presumably an ultra-wide like on the Z Flip 5), and the 6.7-inch main display. Though we’d guess that will probably at least be brighter, to match the Samsung Galaxy S24's 2,600-nit peak brightness.

So if this all pans out then the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 could be a huge upgrade on the current Flip model.

However, while this isn’t the first time we’ve heard most of these specs, some sources have also disagreed with some of this. For example, another source claims that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will stick with a 3.4-inch cover screen and a pair of 12MP cameras.

So we’d take this latest rumor with a pinch of salt, but it certainly makes for an exciting possibility. We should find out all the official specs in the next few months, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 likely landing in July. Stay tuned to TechRadar for all the leaks and other news in the meantime.

You might also like