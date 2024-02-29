Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 renders and specs are a mix of good and bad news

Recently we saw high-quality leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 renders, and now the same source is back with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 renders. But while we were quite negative about the former, this Z Flip 6 leak is more mixed.

Shared by leaker @OnLeaks in collaboration with SmartPrix, the renders show a phone that looks a lot like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. Like that phone it has a dual-lens rear camera, a punch-hole selfie camera, and the same general layout of ports and buttons.

According to the accompanying specs, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 also has the same screen sizes, meaning a 3.4-inch cover screen and a 6.7-inch foldable display, with the same brightness levels as before.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / SmartPrix) (Image credit: @OnLeaks / SmartPrix)

That’s one of the bad things about the phone shown in this leak, as previously we’d heard that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 would have a 3.9-inch cover screen. As such, we’d take this new leak with a pinch of salt, but @OnLeaks has a near-perfect track record, so we’re inclined to believe them.

The source additionally mentions them both retaining a 120Hz refresh rate, but in fact the Z Flip 5’s cover screen has a 60Hz refresh rate. So it’s not clear whether they mean it’s 60Hz again here or getting upgraded to 120Hz, but we’d guess the former, since at such a small size it’s not a screen you’ll likely use enough to benefit much from 120Hz.

More battery and less crease

Either way, there is some good news when it comes to the foldable screen at least, as this leak mentions the crease being reduced or eradicated. Apparently the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 might also have a more durable hinge than the Z Flip 5.

The main good news though is talk of a bigger battery. They echo another leak in saying that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 could have a 4,000mAh battery (up from 3,700mAh in the Galaxy Z Flip 5). And they mention that the dimensions are apparently 165.0 x 71.7 x 7.4mm when unfolded. For comparison, the Z Flip 5 is 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9mm, so that would make the Z Flip 6 a bit thicker, but one possible reason for added thickness would be a larger battery.

Other details mentioned in this leak include an expected upgrade to a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset (as used by the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra), the addition of Galaxy AI features, a starting storage capacity of 256GB, and the return of the Z Flip 5’s 12MP rear cameras.

You can see the phone in two shades here – Lavender and Mint, though we’d expect other colors would be offered too, and the source additionally says to expect the phone sometime between mid-July and August, at a similar price to its predecessor (meaning a starting price of around $999.99 / £1,049 / AU$1,649). So there’s likely a good few months before we’ll see for sure how accurate any of this is.

