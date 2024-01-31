The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 could get a battery boost to match the Galaxy S24

Battery life has long been an issue with foldable phones, and while we praised the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for making improvements in this area, its battery life was still described simply as “usable” in our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review. So there’s still progress to be made, and it sounds like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 might take another step forward.

This is according to GalaxyClub (via Phandroid), which claims Samsung is testing a battery with a ‘rated’ capacity of 3,887mAh, which would likely mean a ‘typical’ capacity of 4,000mAh – with that latter number being what the battery capacity would be marketed as.

That would see it match the Samsung Galaxy S24, which has a rated capacity of 3,880mAh and a typical capacity of 4,000mAh. But more importantly it would be a big improvement over the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, which has a rated capacity of 3,591mAh and a typical capacity of 3,700mAh.

A big boost and a better camera

So if Samsung does equip the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with a 4,000mAh battery then that would mean an extra 300mAh over the Z Flip 5, which is not insubstantial, though would still make for a fairly small battery given the likely large size of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6’s main screen.

This might not be the only significant upgrade the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets though, as previous leaks point to the Z Flip 6 also having a 50MP main camera, in place of its predecessor’s 12MP one. Cameras tend to be another weak link in foldables, so Samsung might be addressing multiple major issues with this upcoming model.

And with all that there’s a chance the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be cheaper than its predecessor too, with another recent leak stating that Samsung might use a new method for creating the bezels on the foldable display – one that’s cheaper to employ.

So there’s a good chance this will be one of the best foldable phones when it launches, which it’s likely to do in late July or August based on past form.