The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 could get a battery boost to match the Galaxy S24
4,000mAh of life
Battery life has long been an issue with foldable phones, and while we praised the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for making improvements in this area, its battery life was still described simply as “usable” in our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review. So there’s still progress to be made, and it sounds like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 might take another step forward.
This is according to GalaxyClub (via Phandroid), which claims Samsung is testing a battery with a ‘rated’ capacity of 3,887mAh, which would likely mean a ‘typical’ capacity of 4,000mAh – with that latter number being what the battery capacity would be marketed as.
That would see it match the Samsung Galaxy S24, which has a rated capacity of 3,880mAh and a typical capacity of 4,000mAh. But more importantly it would be a big improvement over the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, which has a rated capacity of 3,591mAh and a typical capacity of 3,700mAh.
A big boost and a better camera
So if Samsung does equip the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with a 4,000mAh battery then that would mean an extra 300mAh over the Z Flip 5, which is not insubstantial, though would still make for a fairly small battery given the likely large size of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6’s main screen.
This might not be the only significant upgrade the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 gets though, as previous leaks point to the Z Flip 6 also having a 50MP main camera, in place of its predecessor’s 12MP one. Cameras tend to be another weak link in foldables, so Samsung might be addressing multiple major issues with this upcoming model.
And with all that there’s a chance the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be cheaper than its predecessor too, with another recent leak stating that Samsung might use a new method for creating the bezels on the foldable display – one that’s cheaper to employ.
So there’s a good chance this will be one of the best foldable phones when it launches, which it’s likely to do in late July or August based on past form.
You might also like
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review: taken to the extreme
- Best Samsung phones: top Galaxy handsets ranked
- Best foldable phones: the top folding smartphones right now
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
James is a freelance phones, tablets and wearables writer and sub-editor at TechRadar. He has a love for everything ‘smart’, from watches to lights, and can often be found arguing with AI assistants or drowning in the latest apps. James also contributes to 3G.co.uk, 4G.co.uk and 5G.co.uk and has written for T3, Digital Camera World, Clarity Media and others, with work on the web, in print and on TV.
Most Popular
By Mike Moore