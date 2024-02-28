Leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 renders show a boxy, boring phone

Samsung has been very conservative with its foldable phone upgrades in recent years, and based on a massive new leak it seems that might continue with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

SmartPrix in collaboration with @OnLeaks (a leaker with a superb track record) has published renders supposedly showing the Galaxy Z Fold 6 – and they’re not what we’d call inspiring.

The overall design is a lot like that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, but with a more angular, boxy look, thanks to flat sides and less curvy corners. Whether that’s a good or bad change will depend on your personal taste, but it certainly wouldn't be the “major form factor change” that leaker @Tech_Reve has previously said to expect.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: @OnLeaks / SmartPrix) (Image credit: @OnLeaks / SmartPrix) (Image credit: @OnLeaks / SmartPrix)

There may be a slight form factor change, though, as this latest leak includes dimensions of 153.5 x 132.5 x 6.1mm when unfolded, compared to 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1mm for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. That’s a negligible difference, but it would make the Z Fold 6 slightly shorter and wider.

That could be to accommodate a new, wider aspect ratio on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6’s cover screen, which is something we’ve heard before, and which would be desirable, as a lot of users think the Z Fold 5’s cover screen is a bit too narrow. But we wouldn’t think that such a small difference in dimensions could make much difference to the aspect ratio.

The size of the cover screen is also apparently the same as before, at 6.2 inches, in contrast to an earlier leak saying to expect a 6.4-inch cover screen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

We’d also previously heard that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 might be slimmer than the Z Fold 5, but according to this latest leak they’re identical in thickness when unfolded. There could still be differences when the phones are folded shut, but we wouldn’t count on it since the Z Fold 5 already folds flat.

Seen it all before

Many of the other specs and details shown and listed here are the same as on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 too. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is shown here with a punch-hole selfie camera on the cover screen, an under-display camera on the main screen, a triple-lens camera on the back, and no slot for an S Pen stylus.

It also apparently has a 7.6-inch foldable screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, just like its predecessor, though it will supposedly get brighter, with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, which would see it match the Samsung Galaxy S24 line.

The cameras are said to be the same as before too, meaning a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide one, and a 10MP telephoto one offering 3x optical zoom, as well as a 10MP punch-hole camera and a 4MP under-display one.

The battery size and charging speeds are also said to match last year’s model, at 4,400mAh and 25W, rather than the 4,600mAh battery that was elsewhere rumored for the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Spot the difference

So what’s changing, other than tweaks to the shape and a brighter screen? Well, according to this leak the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will unsurprisingly have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and it’s also said to have up to 16GB of RAM (compared to 12GB in the Z Fold 5), though storage is rumored to once again top out at 1TB.

Finally, this leak suggests that the cover screen will be protected by Corning Gorilla Armor, matching the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and making it tougher than the cover screen on the Z Fold 5.

But other than an expected upgrade in power these all sound like small improvements, and with high-profile rivals like the Google Pixel Fold 2 and the OnePlus Open 2 also expected this year, that might not be enough.

Of course, we’d take all of this with a pinch of salt, but @OnLeaks is one of the most reliable leakers in the business, so we suspect this particular leak is at least largely accurate. We’ll likely find out for sure in late July, as that’s when the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will land according to this leak, and that’s in line with another recent Galaxy Z Fold 6 release date leak.