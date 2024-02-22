Huge Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak points to it following in the iPhone 15 Pro’s footsteps

While information about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has been leaking for a while, so far it has only painted a partial picture of the phone. But the latest specs leak reveals almost everything that Samsung’s next foldable might offer, and it seems it could inherit a feature previously seen on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro.

According to leaker @chunvn8888 on X (via Phone Arena), the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have a “titanium build” (by which they presumably mean a titanium frame). This is a more premium material than the aluminum used by the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, and it seems this could be the latest big thing in phones, since the iPhone 15 Pro Max, 15 Pro, and S24 Ultra all use it too.

The tipster also claims that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have a 4,600mAh battery, making it slightly bigger than the 4,400mAh one in the Z Fold 5, and that the Fold 6 will be a lot slimmer at 11mm thick when folded, compared to its 13.4mm predecessor.

It will supposedly be much lighter too – perhaps due to the use of titanium. The source doesn’t say how light, but for reference the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is 253g.

Galaxy Z Fold6 rumour from my sources No S Pen slotLittle wider, more of S24 Ultra style sharp edgesSnap 8 Gen 34600 mAh3 camsImproved udcTitanium buildMuch thinner and lighter (11mm when folded)3 colour optionsFebruary 21, 2024 See more

Other listed specs and details include that there will apparently be three color options, though these aren’t specified, the under-display camera will be improved, and that it will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which should see it match the best Android phones for power.

The tipster also says the Galaxy Z Fold 6 won’t have an S Pen slot, and that it will be a little wider than the Z Fold 5, with Galaxy S24 Ultra-style sharp edges.

Finally, they claim that there will be three cameras (presumably meaning three rear cameras). They don’t say the specs, but another leaker (Yogesh Brar) claims in a reply that the cameras will be 50MP, 10MP, and 12MP.

A bigger screen but the same cameras

Those are the same camera specs as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, which has a 50MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide, and indeed some previous leaks have said that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will retain those cameras. Though we've heard elsewhere that the Z Fold 6 might have a new camera, so take this with a pinch of salt.

Brar also claims that the outer screen will be 6.4 inches (up from 6.2 inches on the current model) and that it will have a 20:9 aspect ratio (in place of a 23.1:9 aspect ratio). The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6’s foldable screen is said to have a 1.08:1 aspect ratio, though Brar adds that these aspect ratios could change before launch.

Still, if all of this pans out, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 should have a more premium build, be thinner and lighter, be more powerful, have at least one improved camera, a bigger battery, and have a wider – and therefore probably easier to use – cover screen.

That could make this a significant upgrade, but we’ll probably find out for sure in July or August, as that’s when we’re expecting the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to land.