The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 might inherit the S24 Ultra’s camera, but that’s bad news for the battery

One issue we’ve long had with Samsung’s foldable phones is that the cameras just can’t match those of the company’s top non-foldable phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. In fact, they sometimes seem like an afterthought, with few changes from one generation to the next. But we might see bigger changes with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

This is according to leaker @Tech_Reve, who has a reasonable track record, and claims that there’s talk of equipping the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 with the same camera sensor as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Now, unfortunately they don’t say which of the S24 Ultra’s many sensors they mean, but our best guess would be the main 200MP sensor, which would be a big upgrade on the 50MP main sensor used by the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

It’s possible that a different sensor or multiple sensors will be changing, but whatever the case this would probably make for an improvement in the Z Fold 6’s photographic capabilities.

A bigger battery or a better camera

However, according to the source if this does happen, it would be instead of Samsung equipping the phone with a larger battery. The battery life of foldable phones is also often an issue, and while we were reasonably satisfied with the longevity of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, its 4,400mAh battery is very much on the small side for a phone with a 7.6-inch screen.

So we were hoping for both an increase in battery capacity and improved cameras, but it sounds like this could be an either/or situation – presumably because changing the camera would mean using a larger sensor or lens, therefore taking up space that could otherwise be used by a larger battery.

Fold6, camera upgrade?There's talk of equipping the Fold6 with the same camera sensor as the S24 Ultra instead of decreasing the battery capacity. pic.twitter.com/LwkUj1B5KtFebruary 15, 2024 See more

As a side note, the actual wording of the leak – which you can see above – talks about using “the same camera sensor as the S24 Ultra instead of decreasing the battery capacity” but that doesn’t make much sense, so we’re assuming they meant instead of increasing the capacity.

Either way, we’d take this with a pinch of salt as they only say there’s talk of this, so it sounds like Samsung itself may not have decided which approach to take yet. It’s also worth noting that a previous leak suggested the camera hardware on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 would be identical to the Z Fold 5’s, so this is at odds with that.

With the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 not likely launching until July or August we might not find out which path Samsung has taken for a while, but we’ll be sure to cover any other credible leaks in the meantime.