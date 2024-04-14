We just got another hint that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is almost here

All being well, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 should be with us at some point during July – and if there were any doubts that Samsung's next flagship wearable is indeed coming soon, a new leak may have dismissed them for good.

As spotted by SamMobile, a Samsung wearable with the product code SM-L305U has just appeared on the Bluetooth SIG (Special Interest Group) database, as all Bluetooth-capable gadgets must do before they're released to the public.

That code is thought to refer to the US version of the 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 with LTE. This doesn't tell us very much about the watch, besides Bluetooth 5.3 LE support (as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 had), it does indicate a launch is imminent.

Rumors have suggested Samsung will hold another Unpacked event in July 2024, ready to show off the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and the brand new Samsung Galaxy Ring, as well as the Galaxy Watch 7 series.

The rumors so far

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

We certainly haven't been short of Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 rumors to date. The thinking is that we might get three models this year, for the first time: the Galaxy Watch 7, the Galaxy Watch 7 Classic, and possibly a cheaper model as well.

A significant chipset upgrade has been rumored for this year too, as well as a squarer design – a bit like the Apple Watch, then. There's also been talk that sleep apnea detection will be added to the Galaxy Watch 7.

Other leaks point to improvements in battery life – always welcome when it comes to wearables of course – and so it looks like there are going to be plenty of reasons to choose these smartwatches over, say, Samsung's new smart ring.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ahead of the grand 2024 unveiling, check back over our Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic review to refresh your memory when it comes to what we thought of the current smartwatch models.