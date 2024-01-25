Google and Samsung could be readying Wear OS 5 for the Galaxy Watch 7

You may remember that Google pushed out Wear OS 4 alongside the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 in July 2023, and the indications are that both Wear OS 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 could show up at the same time this year.

That's according to unconfirmed information given to 9to5Google, with sources saying that Samsung is busy trying to get Wear OS 5 – based on Android 14 – running on the Exynos 5535 chip, which is expected to make its debut in the Galaxy Watch 7.

No other details were shared about Wear OS 5, but what's interesting is the timing. The wearable software platform hasn't previously been on an annual update cycle – there was a gap of almost two years between the launches of Wear OS 3 and Wear OS 4, for example.

Now it would seem that Google and Samsung are keen to update Wear OS as often as Android gets updated – and well-known tipster Mishaal Rahman has chipped in to say he's seen evidence that Wear OS 6 is being developed alongside Android 15.

A couple of months ago, I spotted a hint that Wear OS 6 will be based on Android 15, and thus by extension, that Wear OS 5 would be based on Android 14. I didn't report on it then since there was only one mention and it could've been a typo, but it looks like I was right.… https://t.co/SJ17azFOeyJanuary 24, 2024 See more

The Apple way

Apple does of course update its watchOS software every year, with watchOS 10 pushed out to Apple Watches last September, and watchOS 11 due this year. That matches the cycle of software updates for all of Apple's devices, from computers to smart speakers.

Up until now, Google hasn't followed that approach. Even when a new version of Wear OS appears, it doesn't always come with major new features attached – although Google has recently been working to improve the overall appearance of the software.

If we do get Wear OS 5 around July time, then it'll also be appearing on the Pixel Watch 3, which is expected to launch a few months later. The rumor is that we'll get two different watch sizes with the next iteration of Google's smartwatch.

As for what software improvements Wear OS 5 brings with it, we'll have to wait and see – but a more frequent update cycle should encourage both developers and hardware makers to give more consideration to the platform.