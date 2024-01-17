Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 – live reports from the Galaxy S24 launch event

Refresh

Over on Twitter... ahem... X, it looks like some excitement is brewing for Galaxy Unpacked 2024. But maybe not in the most positive way. Through a popular Spider-Man meme, content creator Neil Sargent highlights a wry thought that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be hard to tell apart from its tow predecessors, the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Ultra. It’s that time of year again new phone and same phone 😅 #Samsung #SamsungUnpacked #S24Ultra #GalaxyUnpacked #GalaxyS24Ultra pic.twitter.com/NaBprjOPpOJanuary 17, 2024 See more

Speaking of AI, senior phones editor Philip Berne reckons the rumored Galaxy AI could be Samsung’s last chance to redeem Bixby. And I'd tend to agree. Of all the virtual assistants, Bixby was, and arguably still is, one of the worst. It never felt smart or responsive enough and got in the way too much. But with a dose of AI smarts, perhaps it could make a comeback and challenge the mighty Google Assistant.

(Image credit: Future | Alex Walker Todd) Another recent leak, this time showing off leaked Samsung Galaxy S24 marketing images referencing numerous AI skills, was attention-grabbing. As James Rogerson reported, some of the images "are focused on AI features, including Note Assist, which can automatically summarize, format, and translate your notes, and Live Translate, which can provide live translations of calls." He added: "The images tease the ability to circle or tap within any image, video, or text to search for the exact thing you’re interested in, with the example shown being a specific backpack in a photo." All rather interesting I reckon.

(Image credit: Samsung) Let's swing back round to the rumors: yesterday, leaked Galaxy S24 pre-order bonuses hinted at a good value proposition for the next-gen Galaxy phones. But I reckon if the Galaxy S24 comes in at under $800 / £800 it could be onto a winner, especially if it does indeed get all the rumored AI tech. I've always rather liked the standard Galaxy S phones, and I'm hoping the S24 variant continues to impress.

Neither have we heard much about any big video recording improvements for the Galaxy S24 series. But there's scope of improved stabilization and thus better clarity and low-light performance. Sure, the Galaxy phones can do 8K video but they still lose out to iPhones in sheer quality and ease-of-use. I'm really hoping Samsung has done some work here.

No other major camera hardware upgrades have been tipped for Galaxy S24 family, but I'm forecasting improvements on the software side to go alongside the AI tools and features. There's scope for improved nighttime photography and video. But I'm hoping for Samsung to keep pushing forward with the work it's done on making photos on the main camera more natural and not overly saturated with color.

Let's dig into the 50MP telephoto camera that's set to have a 5x zoom and replace the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 10x optical zoom lens. What might seem like a downgrade in optical range should offer greater detail and the scope to easily crop into 10x without a huge loss in quality. As someone who loved the periscope 5x camera on the Oppo Find X2 Pro, I'm all for a 5x optical zoom with a higher megapixel sensor over a lower-quality 10x camera. (Image credit: Oppo)

When it comes to phones worth waiting for, I'm casually excited about the Galaxy S24 Ultra. While it's going to be a lot like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, a phone I'm using at the moment, I think a host of small tweaks could make it rather compelling. A tipped 50-megapixel main camera on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and a new titanium-framed design, has my attention...

If you want a rundown of all the rumored specs for the Galaxy S24 phones, then check out our round up of the Galaxy S24 specs rumors and the Galaxy S24 Ultra specs rumors. The latter phone naturally has the more impressive parts tipped for it, but the former two aren't likely to be slouches either.

(Image credit: Samsung) Speaking of chips, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus are tipped to use the new Exynos 2400 silicon outside the US and China. Normally that would make tech fans groan as the Exynos chips have always played second fiddle to their Snapdragon counterparts. But early Galaxy S24 benchmarks and the promise of improved hardware-accelerated ray tracing could make for more impressive Exynos part than ever before.

Of course, Samsung will need to bring its A-game to AI if it's to compete with the AI-centric Pixel phones. But with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 tipped to be at the heart of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and perhaps other Galaxy S24 models, the phone should have the hardware to power onboard AI tools.

(Image credit: Samsung) For the Galaxy S24 series, generative AI is almost certainly going to yield Samsung's own take on Google's Magic Editor. But from the rumors of the Galaxy S24 being able to detect the tone of texts, I suspect there'll be more to the phone's AI than just image manipulation. Expect text translation, summaries and data extraction as a bare minimum.

'What the heck is generative AI?' I imagine you asking. Well, it's when artificial intelligence algorithms are used to make something new rather than serve up existing data or figure out if its a dog or a cat in a photo. ChatGPT is one example of generative AI. While the smart tech in Google's Pixel 8 and its Magic Editor is another. Tech fanatics tout it as revolutionary, while others tend to think it may be a handy tool at best or a mess at worse.

(Image credit: @OnLeaks / @SmartPrix) So I'd bet a small fortune (if I had one) on this Unpacked being very smartphone focused, with the official unveiling of the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra taking place. What may look like iterative upgrades are apparently tipped to come with a whole suite of generative AI features.