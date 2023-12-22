Samsung Galaxy S24 battery life predictions for every model

The Samsung Galaxy S24 line isn’t out yet, but it has leaked extensively, enough that – coupled with our experiences with the Samsung Galaxy S23 series – we have a fair idea both of the likely battery capacities of these phones, and what kind of life they will deliver.

Below then, you’ll find the key battery details that we’ve heard via rumors and leaks, and predict so far, including capacities, battery life, and charging speeds.

For the official details, you’ll probably have to wait until January 17, as that’s reportedly when the Samsung Galaxy S24 line will launch, but we’ll update this article whenever any new battery life leaks emerge.

Samsung Galaxy S24 battery life predictions

Will the S24 outlast the Samsung Galaxy S23 for battery life? (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Two different Samsung Galaxy S24 battery leaks have pointed to the Galaxy S24 having a 4,000mAh battery, and we haven’t heard any other capacities rumored, so it’s very likely that this is accurate.

That would make it 100mAh larger than the 3,900mAh one in the Samsung Galaxy S23, and while we haven’t heard any claims about how long this battery will actually last between charges, we found in our Samsung Galaxy S23 review that its 3,900mAh battery could make it through a full day, and halfway through the following morning.

So we’d expect the Galaxy S24’s battery life to at least match that. And if anything, it might last slightly longer (so perhaps for a day and a half), given the larger battery size and a newer – potentially more power-efficient – chipset. That said, the screen is reportedly slightly larger at 6.2 inches, compared to 6.1 inches on the Galaxy S23, so it might drain the battery more.

Ultimately then, life might be similar. Samsung’s official claims for the Galaxy S23’s life include up to 20 hours of internet usage, up to 22 hours of video playback, or up to 71 hours of audio playback. So we’d expect at least that much from the Samsung Galaxy S24.

As for charging, we’ve heard in one leak that the Galaxy S24 will be limited to 25W, while another claims the Samsung Galaxy S24 can get from zero to 50% in 30 minutes, which would sound about right for 25W.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus battery life predictions

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Three different leaks have mentioned a 4,900mAh battery for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus. We’ve heard this from the same sources as the 4,000mAh Galaxy S24 battery claims above, and in one other Galaxy S24 Plus battery leak.

No other capacities have been put forward, so this is probably accurate, and would make it 200mAh larger than the 4,700mAh battery in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus. So life might be better here, though we’ve also heard that the Galaxy S24 Plus’ screen could be 0.1 inches larger at 6.7 inches, which might cancel out any gains.

So what can you expect from its longevity? Well, in our Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus review, we found that phone could comfortably last for almost two days. So perhaps we’ll get similar from the Galaxy S24 Plus.

Samsung’s own battery life estimates for the Galaxy S23 Plus allow for up to 22 hours of internet use on mobile data, up to 23 hours on Wi-Fi, up to 27 hours of video playback, or up to 84 hours of audio playback. So you can probably expect at least that from the Galaxy S24 Plus, if not slightly more.

For charging, reports suggest the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus will charge at 45W, which would be a match for the Galaxy S23 Plus. We’ve also heard that the Galaxy S24 Plus might be able to charge from 0% to 65% in 30 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra battery life predictions

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will almost certainly have a 5,000mAh battery, as loads of different sources have pointed in that direction. All the above sources have said as much, and leaker Yogesh Brar has also claimed the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a 5,000mAh battery.

As with the other phones there are no dissenting voices, but while the standard Galaxy S24 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus are rumored to have larger batteries than their predecessors, 5,000mAh would be a match for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

That’s a shame, but it does make it easier to guess how long the S24 Ultra might last between charges, since the two are likely to be very similar on that front.

In our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review, we found that it would typically last around a day and a half, while Samsung claims you can expect up to 25 hours of internet usage, up to 26 hours of video playback, or up to 99 hours of audio playback.

So the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will probably have similar or perhaps even identical stats, though other factors could affect the battery life, including the chipset (which if anything might be more efficient, being newer, and therefore help the battery go further).

The screen is rumored to once again be 6.8 inches, so that shouldn’t make any difference, but the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s display might be more power efficient. So if anything, the phone might last longer than the S23 Ultra.

As for charging, multiple sources have suggested the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will offer 45W charging (just like its predecessor), and we’ve heard more specifically that it might be able to charge from 0% to 65% in 30 minutes.