The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is earning plaudits aplenty for its stunning titanium design and improbable thinness (not least from us here at TechRadar), but the phone’s smaller-than-hoped-for battery continues to raise eyebrows.

At 3,900mAh, the cell in the Galaxy S25 Edge is only a smidgen smaller than the one in the standard Galaxy S25, but in Samsung’s new phone, that same battery has to power a much larger 6.7-inch display.

Understandably, that’s led to question marks over the Edge’s endurance, but Samsung is confident that its new handset will provide more than enough battery life for all but the most hardcore users.

In an exclusive interview with TechRadar, Kadesh Beckford, Smartphone Product Specialist at Samsung MX, played down the idea that the Galaxy S25 Edge compromises on battery life to deliver a more aesthetically pleasing design.

“Even though we’ve made this device incredibly thin, we’ve tried to ensure that customers have [suitable] battery life available to them based upon their needs,” Beckford explained. “With 24 hours of video playback time and an all-day battery, [the Edge] is going to last you literally from the moment you wake up to the moment you go to bed. So, we're actually giving [consumers] what they need [in terms of battery life].

“And also,” Beckford continued, “with the lithium graphite technology and the thermal interface material in there, it keeps the device cool, so pretty much no matter what you're doing on your phone, [it’ll] last all day long and then some.”

(Image credit: Future)

‘All day long and then some’ is a bold claim for a 6.7-inch handset with a 3,900mAh cell – and it’s one we’re currently putting to the test for our full Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review – but Beckford says his enthusiasm for the phone’s endurance is based on his own real-world experience with the device ahead of its official launch.

“I’ve played Genshin Impact on the Galaxy S25 Edge, I’ve played PUBG,” he explained. “It moves so smoothly, it’s unbelievable, and the phone has lasted me all day – sometimes into the following day as well. I’ve seen those elements [in action].

“Do also remember that, traditionally, phones at this level of thinness don’t support wireless charging. With the custom Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, we’ve still been able to include a thermal interface and wireless charging, with wireless power share as well, so I can even charge up my Galaxy Buds [using the Galaxy S25 Edge]. That there is real innovation.”

Beckford concluded: “You’ve also got the ability to add a Qi2 case [to the Galaxy S25 Edge] for convenience at home or in your car. So, you can easily connect it up, and your device will last all day.”

Of course, being compatible with convenient charging methods isn’t the same as offering good battery life outright, but Beckford’s point around real-world practicality stands. For the majority of users, the Galaxy S25 Edge will deliver all-day battery life, and the phone’s wireless charging and Qi2 compatibility should ensure that it can be charged anytime, anywhere if you do find yourself wanting for juice.

The Galaxy S25 Edge supports 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging (Image credit: Future)

Just how quickly the Galaxy S25 Edge can be charged to 100% is another matter entirely. The phone supports 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging – that’s comparable to the standard Galaxy S25 but a way off the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra, which both support 45W wired charging.

Whichever way you look at it, then, you will be sacrificing some endurance by choosing the Galaxy S25 Edge over one of the best Samsung phones. But, as Samsung suggests, that downgrade isn’t likely to feel dramatic for those who already charge their smartphone on a daily basis. Check out our soon-to-be-published Galaxy S25 Edge review for our own verdict on the matter.