Leaked Galaxy S24 pre-order bonuses should make these phones better value

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and its siblings – the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra – are sure to be expensive phones, but a leak suggests you might get a lot more for your money if you pre-order them.

SamInsider (via GSMArena) has obtained what it claims are the pre-order benefits for these phones in Austria (and likely therefore other parts of Europe and perhaps beyond), with the main one being a free storage upgrade.

That means you could get a 256GB model for the price of a 128GB one, a 512GB model for the price of a 256GB one, and even a 1TB model for the price of a 512GB one. However, the site adds that only the first 2,000 people to order the 1TB upgrade in Austria will get that one, so if the same applies elsewhere you’ll have to act very fast.

Get more for your old phone

Additionally, if you trade in your old smartphone or tablet during the pre-order period, you’ll apparently get a €100 (roughly $110 / £85 / AU$165) bonus on top of the standard trade-in value, with that offer running from January 17 to January 30.

Finally, the site adds that there will be three online exclusive Samsung Galaxy S24 colors. For the standard and Plus models there’s Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Sandstone Orange, as has widely been leaked, while the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will apparently get slight tweaks on those shades dubbed Titanium Green, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Orange.

We’d take all of this with a pinch of salt of course, but the colors have leaked previously, and so have the storage upgrades, as previously we heard about this same Galaxy S24 pre-order perk from a South Korean source.

That not just adds credence to the claim, but also means it’s likely that other places – such as the US, the UK, and Australia – will get the same Samsung Galaxy S24 pre-order bonus, since seemingly both Austria and South Korea are getting these storage upgrades.

We’ll find out very soon, because the Samsung Galaxy S24 line is set to be unveiled tomorrow (January 17). TechRadar will be covering the launch in full, so head back here then for all the details.