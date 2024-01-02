Leaked Galaxy S24 pre-order bonuses sound genuinely tempting

While the Samsung Galaxy S24 release date is likely only a couple of weeks out, and most of the puzzle pieces appear to be in place, we're still hearing new details about the South Korean company's next flagship phones, with the latest leak concerning pre-order benefits.

As in previous years, we're expecting a trio of smartphones to launch on January 17: the Samsung Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24 Plus and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. We've seen numerous Galaxy S24 specs rumors claiming the base model will come in 128GB and 256GB storage configurations, the S24 Plus will be available in 256GB and 512GB variants, and the top-tier Ultra will be have 256GB, 512GB and 1TB options, with that maximum storage option being exclusive to purchases direct from Samsung.

Now, according to a post from South Korean blog Naver, storage looks to be the headline bonus for those who pre-order.

According to Naver user Landsk – who has a decent track record of reporting on Samsung-related news and leaks – the company will offer double storage at no extra cost to those who pre-order any of the three anticipated models. This isn't a new tactic – we've seen similar offers for both the last Galaxy S and Galaxy Z Flip and Fold series, as well as previous generations of the best Samsung phones. However, it's unclear whether these deals will apply globally, or only in select markets.

More than just storage

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (Image credit: Future)

It isn't just double storage that Landsk – who claims the information they've shared comes from "a related company source" – says will feature in this year's S24 pre-order offerings.

As we've also seen with previous generations of Galaxy S phones, Samsung will reportedly offer discount coupons for the Samsung Galaxy Watch and the recently-released Samsung Galaxy Buds FE. Although the post doesn't specify which model of Galaxy Watch the discount will be available for, it's assumed to be the current-generation Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, on which the company already offers reductions when bought alongside a certain phones in select markets.