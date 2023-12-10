Samsung Galaxy S24 release date predictions

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is fast approaching and is likely to launch soon. After all, the Samsung Galaxy S23 was announced back in February, so it’s almost a year old now, meaning the new models are almost due.

That said, Samsung doesn’t release new Galaxy S phones at exactly the same time each year. So you won’t necessarily see the Samsung Galaxy S24 and its siblings (including the Galaxy S24 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra) in February of 2024.

We do have a good idea of when you will see them though, so read on below for predicted announcement and release date timings, based on a combination of leaks and previous patterns.

The Galaxy S23 line was announced on February 1 (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Our best guess for the Samsung Galaxy S24’s announcement date is January 17. While that would be a couple of weeks earlier than the February 1 date that the Galaxy S23 line was announced on this year, it’s not unusual for Samsung to vary the dates a little.

But why January 17 specifically? Simply because multiple sources have said this is when we’ll see the Samsung Galaxy S24 line, while others have pointed simply to January or mid-late January for the Galaxy S24's announcement, and there are no leaks pointing to a different date.

We’d still take this date with a pinch of salt for now, but at the very least these phones should be unveiled sometime in January or February, as for years now those are the months Samsung has used.

You might be able to pre-order the S23 Ultra's successor soon (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Following the announcement, you might be able to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 and its siblings just one day later, on January 18.

One source has said as much, and while no alternative dates have been put forward, we’re slightly less confident of this than the announcement date, since it has so far only been mentioned by one leaker.

If anything, you might be able to pre-order these phones even earlier than that, as the Samsung Galaxy S23 line went up for pre-order on the day of announcement. So January 17 is a possibility too.

The S24 line could ship earlier in the year than the S23 did (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

According to one leak, the Samsung Galaxy S24 will ship – and be available to pick up in stores – on January 30, but those who pre-order might receive it as early as January 26.

So that’s between nine and 13 days after the phone will reportedly be announced. It’s our best guess for the release date window because it’s the only date range that’s been put forward, but as with the other dates we’d take this with a dose of skepticism.

For reference, the Galaxy S23 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 shipped 16 days after they were announced, while for the Samsung Galaxy S21 it was fifteen days, and for the Samsung Galaxy S20 the wait was almost a month.

So that would make the gap between the announcement date and the release date less than normal this year, which is another reason to take this leak with a pinch of salt.

Expect all three models on the same day (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Based on past form we’d expect the Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to all be announced on the same day as each other, to all go up for pre-order on the same day, and to all ship on the same day. So the predicted dates above apply to all three phones.

There might however be a Samsung Galaxy S24 FE later in the year, but with the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE only landing in October, we wouldn’t expect that will be announced before around October of 2024.

Will the Samsung Galaxy S24 series be available globally?

Yes, these are some of the most high-profile and popular smartphones we’re likely to see in 2024, so all three Samsung Galaxy S24 models should be available widely across the world, including in the US, the UK, and Australia.