Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra poster teases a formidable iPhone 15 Pro rival

Samsung is expected to debut its Galaxy S24 line later this month, and while we’ve already come across plenty of rumors regarding the phones’ specs and release date, we’ve now got our first real glimpse at what looks to be an official promotional poster for the uber-premium Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

According to X user @sondesix (via SamMobile), Samsung has already begun displaying marketing material for the S24 Ultra in its Brazil stores, with one particular image seemingly revealing the phone’s rear design and accompanying slogan: “Galaxy AI is here.”

The model in question looks to be the Titanium variant of the Galaxy S24 Ultra (in both color and material), which fits with information we’ve previously heard regarding Samsung Galaxy S24 colors. The poster confirms a quad-camera setup for Samsung’s upcoming flagship, while a color-matched S Pen stylus, antenna line and two microphones are also visible.

Samsung kiosks/retailers in Brazil already displayed the main marketing material of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. 💀You can see the slogan there, it will be "Galaxy AI✨ is here" in English. pic.twitter.com/9eegL3Ud6ZJanuary 2, 2024 See more

Existing Samsung Galaxy S24 camera leaks suggest that this quad-camera setup will comprise a 200MP main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and two telephoto cameras (at 50MP and 10MP, respectively). A laser autofocus unit will also be present on the phone’s rear panel, accounting for what resembles a ‘fifth’ camera lens in the poster.

The S24 Ultra is widely reported to boast an iPhone 15 Pro-style titanium design, and that prediction rings true here. The other two models in Samsung’s upcoming lineup, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, are expected to stick with aluminium frames, so it’s safe to expect superior strength credentials from the top-end Ultra.

The latter phone is tipped to get a flat-edged screen, too, but this change in display design (every Ultra model since the Samsung Galaxy S20 has used a curved-edged display) doesn’t appear to have made the S24 Ultra thicker or thinner than its predecessor.

Here's a better look at the Galaxy S24 Ultra model in the poster:

Look what I found 👀 pic.twitter.com/wBG3qsbxQRJanuary 2, 2024 See more

As for the S24 Ultra’s under-the-hood specs, we’re expecting the new phone to offer a choice of either 256GB or 512GB of storage, paired with 12GB of RAM. On the battery front, a 5,000mAh cell seems certain, and we’re confident that the S24 Ultra will be powered by Qualcomm’s AI-focused Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Speaking of which, AI looks set to be the Ultra’s ace in the hole. That aforementioned tagline – “Galaxy AI is here” – coupled with what we’ve already heard about Samsung’s new, proprietary AI model, Samsung Gauss, suggests that the Ultra will boast a smorgasbord of AI-powered features, which could give the new phone an edge over Apple’s recently released iPhone Pro Max.

We’re continuing to monitor the Galaxy S24 leaks as we approach the line’s rumored January 17 release date, so stay tuned to TechRadar for the latest on what could be three of this year’s best phones.