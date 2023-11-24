Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra leak may reveal controversial design change

A series of leaked images of the Galaxy S24 Ultra have recently surfaced, revealing Samsung’s upcoming flagship may have a flat-edged screen.

This is a small, yet notable change as Ultra models, going as far back as the Galaxy S20 , have opted for a display that slightly curves around the side. 9To5Google points out in its coverage that curves can make the phone appear thinner and the bezels slimmer. There are some downsides to having a curved display like making screen protectors harder to install.

With this in mind, it leads us to believe that Samsung is taking repairability into account when designing the S24 Ultra. Perhaps the company wants to make fixing cracked screens easier. After all, Samsung has given users a ton of resources giving people the ability to repair their own devices . This screen change could be an extension of Samsung’s current hardware philosophy.

November 16, 2023

Because the S24 Ultra is possibly going for the flat edges, it might appear thicker than the S23 Ultra. However, it doesn’t appear the device will be any bigger or smaller than the previous generation. In fact, the two may look very similar to one another.

Upgraded metal frame

The leaked image of the phone’s rear has a four-camera array just like the older model with each lens housed in its own metallic ring. Speaking of metal, the rail you see on the side of the S24 Ultra is rumored to be made out of titanium. It’s hard to say for sure if it is titanium. 9To5Google claims it can see fingerprints on the frame which it says hints at the material. It is true that oil from your skin can stain titanium resulting in visible fingerprints (or in some cases, alter the color of the metal). We are a bit skeptical about the claim. The leaked images aren’t in a high resolution. You can’t see a lot of details in them, let alone noticeable fingerprints even if you zoom in closely.

The leak comes from user David Martin on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter). Normally, an unproven source would make us raise our eyebrows. But notable industry insider Ice Universe has signed off on these images claiming them to be a “real Galaxy S24 Ultra”, giving them a bit of legitimacy. Still, take this information with a grain of salt. Things can always change at the last minute. No word on when Samsung will host its next Galaxy Unpacked event. However, a report from Korean news site The Elec states it’ll be held on January 17, 2024, in San Jose, California; close to Apple HQ in Cupertino.

