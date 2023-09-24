The iPhone 15 Pro can temporarily change color without a case, Apple admits

The iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max are now out in the wild, and there have been reports of some discoloration appearing on the new titanium frames on these handsets – an issue Apple has now officially acknowledged.

In an updated support document (via MacRumors), Apple goes on the record to say that "for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the oil from your skin might temporarily alter the color of the outside band".

No need to panic though – because wiping the frame of the handset with a "soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth" will "restore the original look" and your phone will look as good as new. That said, you might want to invest in a case.

The Pro and Pro Max phones are using titanium with a brushed effect instead of stainless steel this year, which seems to be why fingerprints show up so much. Of course, these signs of gradual wear and tear may not bother you at all.

Built to last

In our iPhone 15 Pro Max review, we praised the "exquisite" build quality of the most expensive iPhone 15 model, as well as describing it as a "pleasure to hold" – and problems with fingerprints weren't something we particularly noticed.

The switch to titanium means the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are lighter than their immediate predecessors, and should be more resistant to corrosion, though they're also slightly thicker as well.

As we've explained in our iPhone 15 review, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus stick with the usual aluminum frame, so you shouldn't be noticing any kind of discoloration there. There's glass front and back on all four of the new iPhone 15 handsets.

The cleaning process for your iPhone remains the same: use a soft, slightly damp, lint-free cloth for the job, avoid cleaning products, and don't use compressed air. You should also avoid getting moisture in any of the phone's openings.