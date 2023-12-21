Full specs and the exact launch timing for the Samsung Galaxy S24 line have leaked

We’re deep in Samsung Galaxy S24 leaks season now, as a couple of leaks have just revealed pretty much everything there is to know about these phones.

First up, Evan Blass – a leaker with a great track record – has shared a GIF of what appears to be an official launch countdown for the Galaxy S24 line, revealing that these phones will apparently be announced on January 18 at 3am KST.

Now, that might sound like an unsociable time, but that’s the time in South Korea, which converts to 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT, all on January 17, while for those in Australia it’s 5am AEDT on January 18.

It has previously been rumored that the Samsung Galaxy S24 line would land on January 17. So that coupled with how genuine the GIF here looks and how good Blass’s track record is, all makes us think these details are probably accurate.

The GIF also mentions that “Galaxy AI is coming”, and that too is in line with previous leaks, which suggested Samsung would focus heavily on AI for the Galaxy S24 line.

Every spec outlined

Next up there’s another leak from Blass, this one being a complete specs list for the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The specs shown are largely what we’ve previously heard, but in brief they include a 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen for the standard Galaxy S24, along with 128GB or 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, a 4,000mAh battery, a 50MP main camera, and both 2x and 3x telephoto ones – though we’d imagine only one of those would be true optical zoom. It additionally lists 50x space zoom, which will be a digital zoom.

For the Galaxy S24 Plus, the list mentions a 6.7-inch QHD+ screen, 256GB or 512GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, a 4,900mAh battery, and the same camera specs.

Then for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, it lists a 6.8-inch QHD+ display, 256GB or 512GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, a 5,000mAh battery, a Titanium frame (where the other two are listed as having ‘Armor Aluminum 2.0’), a 200MP main camera, 100x space zoom, and four telephoto distances, covering 2x, 3x, 5x, and 10x.

Based on previous rumors though it’s likely the Galaxy S24 Ultra will only have 3x and 5x telephoto lenses, so the rest will probably be ‘optical quality’ crops.

All three phones are also listed as having a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, an IP68 rating for water resistance, a screen that can reach 2,600 nits of brightness, and the ability to record video in up to 8K quality.

And while charging power isn’t mentioned, its lists both the Plus and Ultra as being able to juice up to 65% in 30 minutes, while the standard Samsung Galaxy S24 can only reach 50% in that time, so presumably charges slower. Based on previous leaks it’s likely that the standard model charges at 25W, while the others can juice up at 45W.

We’d still take these claims with a pinch of salt, but this close to launch there’s a good chance these details are accurate, and if the leaked launch date above is accurate too then we’ll know for sure soon.