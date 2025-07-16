Looking for online summer school? Access world-class courses on Coursera Plus for almost half the price
Coursera Plus is now 40% off for the month of July
If you’ve been putting off leveling up your skills for a better time, now’s your chance to hit that ‘Enroll’ button without breaking the bank.
For a limited time only, Coursera is offering 40% off Coursera Plus Annual, giving you unlimited access to thousands upon thousands of quality online courses, certificates, and professional programs from top universities and industry leaders, at a fraction of their original price.
Whether you’re looking to turn your career life around, breathe some life into your boring resume, or just want to feed your curiosity, you’ve come to the right place. This July-only deal is a rare chance to get your hands on an entire year of unlimited learning for significantly less than its usual pricing.
Why sign up for Coursera Plus?
As we discussed in our Coursera review, with one subscription to Coursera Plus, you’ll unlock unlimited access to over 10,000 courses and programs, certifications from top universities like Yale, Stanford, and Duke, as well as professional certificates from Google, Meta, Microsoft, and more.
You’ll be able to acquire knowledge and expertise at your own pace and on your preferred devices - be they desktop or mobile.
This way, you’ll gain job-ready skills in business, tech, data, and beyond, and be able to showcase them on LinkedIn or your resume.
From beginner-friendly coding tutorials to advanced business strategy, Coursera Plus has it all. You can apply for one course or dozens - it’s all included with your membership.
