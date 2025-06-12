Get ChatGPT Plus for 3 months at a discounted 50% off rate

ChatGPT Plus gives you access to OpenAI's best models and all the latest features such as Sora

ChatGPT is free to use, but if you want access to OpenAI's latest AI models and tools like the video generation platform Sora, you'll need a ChatGPT Plus account.

Normally, ChatGPT Plus costs $20 (£20 / AU$30 a month), but one Reddit user (u/PrettyRevolution1842) has shared an excellent and easy trick to get 3 months of the service for half price.

With this quick trick, you'll get ChatGPT Plus for $10 (£10 / AU$15 a month) for 3 months, although in order to be able to get this discounted rate, you'll need to be subscribed already to ChatGPT Plus.

That said, even if you subscribe to ChatGPT Plus at the full price rate for 1 month before following the steps below, you'd still be getting four months of Plus for $50 (£50 / AU$75) instead of $80 (£80 / AU$120).

How to get 3 months of ChatGPT Plus for half price

On desktop, go to ChatGPT Settings Click Manage My Subscriptions Select Cancel Plan Accept the 50% off for the next 3 months offer

It's as easy as that, you'll now have a discounted rate of ChatGPT Plus for the next three months. Just remember to cancel auto-renewal so you aren't caught with some hefty fees after the promotional period ends.

ChatGPT Plus offers extended limits on messaging, access to OpenAI's best research and reasoning models like OpenAI o3, OpenAI o4-mini, and OpenAI o4-mini-high, access to new features before free users, and more.

If you're still unsure, read our guide: Is ChatGPT Plus actually worth it?

