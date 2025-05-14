How do you profit from ChatGPT? Reddit users share how AI improves their lives

ChatGPT might just be the most popular product in the world at the moment, and its variety of use cases make the AI chatbot one of the best tools for getting things done.

A new Reddit thread asks the question, 'What is the most profitable thing you have done with ChatGPT?' And some of the responses might surprise you.

Whether it's making money through coding, or using ChatGPT as a way to free up your time so you can profit by spending more time with your loved ones, there's a wide variety of responses.

As someone who uses ChatGPT almost daily for testing so that I can write about the AI tool (no, I don't use AI to do my job), I'm fascinated to see how other people use ChatGPT to improve their day-to-day lives, and the comments below have given me quite the insight.

How do you profit from ChatGPT?

The Reddit thread that prompted this article has over 170 comments, but the most upvoted is from a user who says, "I use it daily in my IT job." There's no further clarification on how, but considering Microsoft says 75% of knowledge workers use AI at work, it's easy to see the link between profiting from ChatGPT and earning your salary.

Another user said, "Paid me in back with the most valuable thing there is. Time." I love this response. We're so focused nowadays on how we can use AI to do more that we sometimes forget that these impressive tools can also allow us to do less. I'm not saying you need to use ChatGPT to replace thought and creativity, but those mundane office tasks like filling a spreadsheet? Why not use GPT or Gemini to get it done quicker?

There are many more comments, and another of the most interesting ones comes from U/Skippydippydoooo, who says, "I am a very busy web developer. It's allowed me to automate so much stuff I used to have to do manually. And it helps me write basic functions for applications in 1/10th of the time I would normally spend. Basically, all I have to do is proofread as long as I give good prompts. Would not surprise me if it makes me an additional $50k this year just in increased efficiency."

This response is instructive, because it emphasizes that AI is a tool that still requires human knowledge and the ability to filter out the junk. Tools like ChatGPT still hallucinate, so your expertise is important to be able to verify even the most mundane of tasks.

You might think that sounds like extra work, but considering AI can do simple tasks rapidly, it can be a more efficient way of working.

How do I profit from ChatGPT?

(Image credit: Shutterstock/SomYuZu)

As I said above, I don't use ChatGPT for any work as such, as using it to be a journalist is fundamentally wrong. I've heard of copywriters who use ChatGPT to write content, and that makes my blood boil, so outside of some general autocorrect, I'll never use AI to write.

Where I do profit from ChatGPT, however, is in the testing. I learn so much about AI and its benefits from trying new tools almost daily, so I have interesting things to write about on TechRadar.

Just this weekend, I used ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode as a sous-chef in the kitchen, and I was shocked at how useful it was to have an AI with eyes to ask about simple things like whether or not my steak was seared enough, or the next step in a recipe.

Anyone who uses AI profits from it in some way, and while there are still many skeptics who only see the negatives, I think we'll start to talk more positively about artificial intelligence the more we adjust to it.

How do you profit from ChatGPT or any other AI tool, for that matter? Let me know in the comments below.