As part of my job, I'm always looking for new ways to use ChatGPT, so that I can share some of the best examples with TechRadar's readers.

The other day, while browsing Reddit, I stumbled on a thread by U/bn_from_zentara titled "What's the most unexpected, actually useful thing you've used ChatGPT for that you'd never imagined an AI could help with?" And I've been seriously impressed with some of the ideas.

The best thing about ChatGPT is its versatility in tackling most tasks you throw at it, so whether that's asking for advice on how to dress or helping you achieve fitness goals, AI is quickly becoming the go-to tool for a lot of people.

I've scoured this excellent Reddit thread from r/ChatGPT and selected the 10 best ways to use AI, from the least unexpected to the most. Give them a try!

1. Become a better chef

Reddit user U/Squirrelisinjacket (great username!) said, "Probably not unexpected so much, but I used it to learn how to cook better. I used to cook easy stuff for a long time, then I got an air fryer and it gave me all kinds of marinades and recipes to try, and even how to prepare everything and cooking times. Rather than grabbing fast food, I'm now cooking almost every meal and meal prepping on the weekends, and eating a lot healthier too, and cooking stuff I probably never would have before.

Plus, it really makes it easy and fun to try new stuff, and makes a shopping list of seasonings and supplies. Not to sound corny, but it's changing my life in a good way."

I can attest to this. While not unexpected, using ChatGPT, particularly in Advanced Voice Mode, is an excellent way to improve in the kitchen. I love having a voice assistant to bounce ideas off of while frying up a tasty meal.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Make the most of ingredients in your fridge

I've tried this technique a couple of times, and it's definitely a great help when you just don't know what to cook after a stressful day at work.

U/syndicism said they prompt ChatGPT with, "Here's a list of random food left in my fridge, give me a recipe that doesn't require a grocery store trip."

When asked if the results are actually good taste-wise, they said, "Usually decent enough, assuming you have staples like olive oil, spices, and rice around the house. It's more an issue of 'which sauces would go best with the random assortment of meat, beans, and vegetables that I happen to have left right now.'"

So, next time you're stuck for ideas or want to save money, try asking ChatGPT to come up with a recipe for you using those dusty cans of food you've had in your pantry for years.

3. Making the most of uploading photos

This entry isn't just one use case, but the following examples are a great way to use ChatGPT's ability to analyze uploaded photos.

U/SunnyBunnyBunBun said, "taking a pic of the shampoo aisle at the store plus a pic of my hair to help me pick the best products." Sounds like a great idea, although I haven't tested this before as I'm severely lacking hair on the top of my head.

Another interesting use case is "Taking a pic of my handwritten scribbled notes from meetings and having it transcribe and summarize." I love this idea, especially considering I have pages and pages of handwritten notes from meetings that I often lose track of.

Finally, try "taking a pic of a sick plant and asking ChatGPT what's wrong." This use case is one that I've seen regularly online and have used myself on the Monstera plant in my living room. ChatGPT is a much better plant doctor than my usual remedy, which often ends up being more or less water.

4. Prep for a job interview

ChatGPT is great for helping you rationalize thoughts, and U/TreeOfAwareness used the AI to help "land a great job."

They said, "I turned to ChatGPT to commiserate after missing out on a job opportunity I really wanted. It kind of coached me through my feelings, and we talked about my career goals. I had some revelations about what I really wanted and how to get it. We wrote some action steps and affirmations to keep me in a positive mindset."

Give this a try next time you have a job interview coming up, it might help you deal with the stress of preparing for questions.

5. Have your own personal stylist

U/katskratched said, "Take pictures of your clothes and ask it to plan outfits."

There are lots of AI tools out there that help with fashion. Just this month, Google revealed a virtual try-on feature that lets you see how you'd look in different outfits with the click of a button.

That said, I had never considered using AI to help with the clothes you currently own, and I think this could be an invaluable tool for maximizing the value of your wardrobe.

6. Music collaboration

U/Vivid-Mail-8135 uses ChatGPT to discuss their favorite songs. "I sometimes drop a screenshot of my current song in, and we can go back and forth on various aspects of the song, both good and bad. Sometimes it knows enough to tell you about the history of a song/album, too (but not very accurately most of the time)."

This is a fantastic use of AI, especially if you're interested in exploring song meanings, the creative process behind them, and even delving into the personal history of an artist.

7. Weight loss tips

It's always important to remember you shouldn't take ChatGPT's advice as gospel when it comes to health. If you've ever needed medical attention or require advice on a medical issue, always consult your doctor.

In U/DefunctJupiter's example, they said, "ChatGPT has been absolutely invaluable to me for weight loss."

"I started using it around the time I started taking my physical health more seriously, and I’ve dropped 40lbs. It can help determine calories in something, gives me pep talks, figures out what I should be eating with various medications, helps me get my supplement game on point, and is a huge cheerleader when I send before and after photos. I basically DIY’d my own health coach and personal trainer, and it’s been a huge resource."

Considering the cost of private nutritionists and personal trainers, as well as the rise in weight loss drugs like Ozempic, it could be tempting (if likely not advisable) to use ChatGPT to kickstart your weight loss journey.

Just remember, it's AI, not a human expert, so for any medical conditions, including obesity, consult a doctor first.

8. Roleplaying as your favorite fictional character

ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode is perfect for roleplaying. U/Biojest uses it to keep their twin toddlers entertained.

They said, "I have twin toddlers who adore Hook, and I also have ChatGPT Plus. Switched on the voice/talking mode, switched to an English voice, and asked and asked it to mimic a Dustin Hoffman pirate voice to ask my boys to quickly put on their PJs and join the Captain for a bedtime book."

I do love Kermit the Frog... Maybe I'll need to give this a try.

9. No more jetlag

I absolutely hate jet lag, but I think next time I fly across the globe, I'll be using U/wtfpie's tips to beat the time zone shift using ChatGPT.

They said, "I used ChatGPT to avoid jet lag on a journey with 3 seperate stopovers. It was 24 hours of travel going -9 on the clock trip. I gave it screenshots of my flights & it told me when to sleep & for how long for each flight."

A great idea, considering usually when I arrive in North America from Europe, I'm too tired even to figure out what time it is. Next time, ChatGPT will do it for me.

10. Eh... chickens?

U/thestonernextdoor88 says, "I love just talking about chickens with it because no real person will talk to me about them. It's also nice that it gives me ideas and facts about them, so I'm learning so much on top of what I knew."

I have nothing else to say, other than chickens rule, so why not?