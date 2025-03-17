5 better prompts to use with ChatGPT

Features
By published

Don't rely on the default dull

An iPhone showing the ChatGPT logo on its screen
(Image credit: ChatGPT)

ChatGPT can be very useful, but its default approach to questions is often like a particularly dull textbook. That cautious approach to basic prompts makes sense as it is trying to appeal to as broad an array of people as possible, but it can mean you get frustrated with its answers if you want something beyond a sentence of generic paste.

But, with some creative thinking, I've found phrases you can insert into almost any prompt and get far more from the AI as a result. Here are some of the best prompt formats for getting sharper, more engaging responses from ChatGPT.

1. “Roleplay a situation where…”

white robot hand extending to you

(Image credit: Unsplash)

ChatGPT's dry, balanced, encyclopedia-esque tone is fine for facts, but if you want it to be more active in helping you, you can give it a job in the conversation. Suddenly, you have a method actor immersed in the role.

For instance, you might ask ChatGPT to: “Give me negotiation tips.” The list of strategies you get might help, but they don't make you feel like you're ready for that conversation.

Instead, you can tell ChatGPT to: “Roleplay a realistic situation where I’m negotiating a raise and you're my boss who has some resistance to the idea, so I have to respond effectively.”

ChatGPT might start with: "As your manager, I appreciate your hard work, but budgets are tight this quarter. What makes you think now is the right time for a raise?" Now, you can actually practice what to say, and ChatGPT will continue the discussion with you from your boss's perspective. It might not predict everything in the conversation, but you'll likely be much better at answering those specific questions than otherwise.

2. “Given everything you know about me…”

Writing Quill

(Image credit: Pixabay)

ChatGPT is a machine-learning model, not a mind reader. But if you’ve been having ongoing conversations with it, it does remember the context of your chats. It has a memory it will add to automatically during your chats, and you can adjust it at will. Why not take advantage of that?

You could always ask, “What book should I read next?” and you'll get some good recommendations, like 1984 or To Kill a Mockingbird. But they're all from generic lists of bestsellers or classics, not tailored to you.

Check the ChatGPT memory or whatever you might have said about yourself in the current conversation and use “Given everything you know about me," and the answer will be very different. You could even make it part of the prompt if you prefer.

So you might ask: “Given everything you know about me, such as my love of sci-fi, my preference for morally complex characters, and my need for a book that will emotionally torment me, what should I read next?”

Now, instead of the usual safe choices, ChatGPT might suggest: “Based on what you’ve described, you might love The Left Hand of Darkness by Ursula K. Le Guin. It’s got deep moral ambiguity, thought-provoking worldbuilding, and an emotional gut punch at the end.”

3. “What would an expert say about this?”

Women thinking about technology and software

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The sanded-down ChatGPT answers to questions make for bland reading at best. If you want depth or expertise, you have to ask for it. That means asking ChatGPT to “Tell me about the future of AI.” provokes a short list of the pros and cons of AI, with caveats and uncertainties at the forefront.

You'll get much more intriguing responses by conjuring an expert on the matter and asking ChatGPT to "Tell me what an AI ethicist would say about the future of AI?" Of course, if you really want to spice up the answer you could invoke a couple of experts who might have different views by following up that prompt with: "Now contrast that with what a Silicon Valley venture capitalist would say.”

The conflict is much more engaging, even with ChatGPT's otherwise cautious tone in responding with: “An AI ethicist might warn that unchecked AI development could lead to massive job displacement, privacy concerns, and algorithmic bias. Meanwhile, a Silicon Valley venture capitalist would argue that AI will supercharge innovation, create new industries, and increase global productivity.”

4. “Break this down step by step for a beginner.”

Classroom

(Image credit: Future)

ChatGPT sometimes assumes you know more than you do, throwing jargon at you without context. Slowing it down makes a big difference. You can ask: “How does machine learning work?” But then, you'll have to read a dense paragraph packed with technical terms. Unless you already understand them, the overall meaning might escape you.

For the uninitiated, a better way is to ask ChatGPT to “Explain how machine learning works step by step as if you’re teaching someone who has never coded before.” No more jargon in this answer: “Imagine you want to teach a dog tricks. You show it how to sit, and every time it does, you give it a treat. Over time, the dog learns that ‘sit’ means good things happen. Machine learning works in a similar way, except instead of dogs, it’s data, and instead of treats, it’s accuracy.” Machines as dogs is the kind of analogy far more people will get.

Easier to understand doesn't have to mean simpler, either. Maybe you just need the right kind of person to explain it. Combine the simplifying prompt with the roleplaying idea, and you could get a much more entertaining answer from a specific persona that appeals to you. Try asking ChatGPT to “Explain machine learning like you’re a stand-up comedian performing for an audience that has no science background.” Or “Explain machine learning as if you’re a pirate telling your crew about a mysterious new kind of treasure.”

5. “Give me an unconventional take on…”

Clown on business call

(Image credit: Shutterstock.com / Elnur)

Ask a normal question, and you’ll get a normal answer. Ask for something unexpected, and things get interesting. You could ask ChatGPT to “Tell me about the impact of social media on society.” You'll get a useful, if predictable, breakdown of the positive connections, technological advances, and entertainment possibilities, along with the rapid spread of misinformation, negative mental health impact, and authoritarian information control. It’s fine, but it’s nothing new.

Ask instead that ChatGPT “Give me an unconventional take on the impact of social media,” and you'll learn that “While social media is often criticized for shortening attention spans, it may actually be improving micro-learning. Users are absorbing complex ideas in bite-sized formats, making knowledge more accessible than ever. Unfortunately, that includes maliciously incorrect information and corporate propaganda, too.”

You might also like...

TOPICS
Eric Hal Schwartz
Eric Hal Schwartz
Contributor

Eric Hal Schwartz is a freelance writer for TechRadar with more than 15 years of experience covering the intersection of the world and technology. For the last five years, he served as head writer for Voicebot.ai and was on the leading edge of reporting on generative AI and large language models. He's since become an expert on the products of generative AI models, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, Google Gemini, and every other synthetic media tool. His experience runs the gamut of media, including print, digital, broadcast, and live events. Now, he's continuing to tell the stories people want and need to hear about the rapidly evolving AI space and its impact on their lives. Eric is based in New York City.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
ChatGPT on smartphone and desktop.
I've become a ChatGPT expert by levelling up my AI prompts – here are my 8 top tips for success
ChatGPT on a screen
OpenAI confirms 400 million weekly ChatGPT users - here's 5 great ways to use the world’s most popular AI chatbot
EDMONTON, CANADA - FEBRUARY 10: A woman uses a cell phone displaying the Open AI logo, with the same logo visible on a computer screen in the background, on February 10, 2025, in Edmonton, Canada
I asked ChatGPT to work through some of the biggest philosophical debates of all time – here’s what happened
ChatGPT on a phone
What is ChatGPT: everything you should know about the AI chatbot
Deep Resarch
I test AI agents for a living and these are the 5 reasons you should let tools like ChatGPT Deep Research get things done for you
Man with headache
I asked ChatGPT to invent 6 philosophical thought experiments – and now my brain hurts
Latest in Artificial Intelligence
An iPhone showing the ChatGPT logo on its screen
5 better prompts to use with ChatGPT
AI fashion
I asked ChatGPT 4o, Gemini Live, and Siri what to wear, and only one could really help me look my best
Gemini on a mobile phone.
Worryingly, Google Gemini’s new AI image generation features can be used to remove watermarks from images and I'm concerned
Apple Intelligence
It’s crunch time for Apple Intelligence as Apple execs look for a solution to the company’s AI woes
A super close up image of the Google Gemini app in the Play Store
It's official: Google Assistant will be retired for phones this year, with Gemini taking over
Super Mario Odyssey
ChatGPT is the ultimate gaming tool - here's 4 ways you can use AI to help with your next playthrough
Latest in Features
An iPhone showing the ChatGPT logo on its screen
5 better prompts to use with ChatGPT
This is Spinal Tap
5 great free movies to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex and more this week (March 17)
A screenshot from the movie Sea Fever on Prime Video
5 Irish horror movies and shows I recommend streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more this St Patrick's Day
The Righteous Gemstones
Max's #4 most-watched show is The Righteous Gemstones – here are 3 more great comedies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes
Beast Games
More YouTubers are getting their own TV shows – here are 3 with over 75% on Rotten Tomatoes
Dan Burn holds up the Carabao Cup trophy at the 2025 final
I'm rewatching We Are Newcastle United on Prime Video after my club's exhilarating Carabao Cup win
More about artificial intelligence
AI fashion

I asked ChatGPT 4o, Gemini Live, and Siri what to wear, and only one could really help me look my best
Gemini on a mobile phone.

Worryingly, Google Gemini’s new AI image generation features can be used to remove watermarks from images and I'm concerned
26TB WD Red Pro HDD

Western Digital introduces 26TB WD Red Pro HDDs for RAID and NAS systems at a surprisingly low price
See more latest
Most Popular
Beast Games
More YouTubers are getting their own TV shows – here are 3 with over 75% on Rotten Tomatoes
Hostinger
What is Hostinger AI web builder? Everything we know about the helpful AI website building tool
Dan Burn holds up the Carabao Cup trophy at the 2025 final
I'm rewatching We Are Newcastle United on Prime Video after my club's exhilarating Carabao Cup win
Hix
What is Hix.ai? Everything we know about the AI writing platform
This is Spinal Tap
5 great free movies to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex and more this week (March 17)
The Righteous Gemstones
Max's #4 most-watched show is The Righteous Gemstones – here are 3 more great comedies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes
A screenshot from the movie Sea Fever on Prime Video
5 Irish horror movies and shows I recommend streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more this St Patrick's Day
Nvidia Frame Generation vs native performance
What is Frame Generation? The GPU technology explained in 2025?
Flightradar24
This flight app blew my mind and I’ll never underestimate the role of an air traffic controller ever again
A computer file surrounded by red laser beams
Cover your tracks: the risk of sending unencrypted files