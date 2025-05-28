Just when I thought I was out, Sony pulled me back in with its Days of Play PS Plus discounts. After letting my subscription run out last month, I can't lie that I'm tempted to hop back aboard with up to 33% off 12-month subs.

The official PS Plus landing page has everything you need to know, including how much you can save on each tier. A 12-month sub to the base Essential tier is currently $63.99 (was $79.99). For the Extra tier, you can currently expect to pay $101.24 (was $134.99). Finally, the Premium tier offers the biggest savings, dropping to $107.99 (was $159.99) for the year.

And yes, these discounts are also available at PlayStation Direct in the UK. Here, you can grab a 12-month Essential tier subscription for £47.99 (was £59.99). The Extra tier, meanwhile, is £74.99 (was £99.99). Lastly, the full-fat Premium tier has been reduced to £80.39 (was £119.99).

It's also worth noting that you stand to save even more by upgrading your tier (e.g., from Essential to Extra, or Extra to Premium). These savings will vary based on the amount of time you've already been subscribed. Furthermore, there is a slight catch worth mentioning; you unfortunately cannot take advantage of these discounts if you're buying subscription time for the tier you're currently subscribed to. That's not new for PS Plus discounts, but worth mentioning all the same.

PS Plus deals in the US

PS Plus deals in the UK

PS Plus is PlayStation's main subscription service. Like Xbox Game Pass or Nintendo Switch Online, it provides access to online play, while also offering a variety of other perks and benefits depending on which tier you subscribe to.

If you've yet to subscribe or upgrade to a higher tier, now is the time to do so, as PS Plus discounts tend to happen only a couple of times a year. That includes now, during Days of Play, as well as over key sales periods like Black Friday towards the Holidays.

For me, I would recommend going for Extra or Premium if you're able. The Game Catalog perk provides access to full digital versions of some of the best PS5 games, making it well worth the subscription cost - especially if you're looking for something to fill your backlog or for a quick weekend playthrough.

Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below for the best deals for PS Plus subscriptions, and/or the necessary PS gift cards to spend on a sub, in your region.