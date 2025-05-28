Just when I thought I was out, Sony pulled me back in with its Days of Play PS Plus discounts. After letting my subscription run out last month, I can't lie that I'm tempted to hop back aboard with up to 33% off 12-month subs.
The official PS Plus landing page has everything you need to know, including how much you can save on each tier. A 12-month sub to the base Essential tier is currently $63.99 (was $79.99). For the Extra tier, you can currently expect to pay $101.24 (was $134.99). Finally, the Premium tier offers the biggest savings, dropping to $107.99 (was $159.99) for the year.
And yes, these discounts are also available at PlayStation Direct in the UK. Here, you can grab a 12-month Essential tier subscription for £47.99 (was £59.99). The Extra tier, meanwhile, is £74.99 (was £99.99). Lastly, the full-fat Premium tier has been reduced to £80.39 (was £119.99).
It's also worth noting that you stand to save even more by upgrading your tier (e.g., from Essential to Extra, or Extra to Premium). These savings will vary based on the amount of time you've already been subscribed. Furthermore, there is a slight catch worth mentioning; you unfortunately cannot take advantage of these discounts if you're buying subscription time for the tier you're currently subscribed to. That's not new for PS Plus discounts, but worth mentioning all the same.
PS Plus deals in the US
The basic PS Plus tier grants you access to online play and a rotating selection of monthly games. It's the one to go for if you're simply looking to play with friends online and nothing more.
The Extra tier of PS Plus grants access to Game Catalog - a massive library of digital games - as well as Ubisoft Classics and exclusive game discounts. This is all in addition to the base tier's online play and monthly games selections.
The Premium tier includes all perks from the previous two, while adding access to the Classic Game Catalog, which includes a wide range of titles from previous PlayStation generations. You'll also get monthly Sony Pictures credits, game trial access, and cloud streaming for certain titles. At just 6 bucks more than Extra, I think this is the one to go for if you can afford it. Plus, it's excellent if you just want to get a PlayStation Portal too and avoid the need for a PS5 entirely.
PS Plus deals in the UK
In the UK, it's the same 20% off a PS Plus Essential 12-month subscription as it is in the US. Again, if online play is all you're after, this tier is the one to buy.
A very tempting saving for the 12-month Extra subscription in the UK. Hit this one up if you're looking to access the massive Game Catalog digital library.
One again, I think this is the one to go for if you don't mind spending just a fiver more on a 12-month subscription. Like in the US, you'll also get access to classic PlayStation games, Sony Pictures credits, Game Trials, and cloud streaming.
PS Plus is PlayStation's main subscription service. Like Xbox Game Pass or Nintendo Switch Online, it provides access to online play, while also offering a variety of other perks and benefits depending on which tier you subscribe to.
If you've yet to subscribe or upgrade to a higher tier, now is the time to do so, as PS Plus discounts tend to happen only a couple of times a year. That includes now, during Days of Play, as well as over key sales periods like Black Friday towards the Holidays.
For me, I would recommend going for Extra or Premium if you're able. The Game Catalog perk provides access to full digital versions of some of the best PS5 games, making it well worth the subscription cost - especially if you're looking for something to fill your backlog or for a quick weekend playthrough.
Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below for the best deals for PS Plus subscriptions, and/or the necessary PS gift cards to spend on a sub, in your region.
