Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch live: all the last-minute Unpacked news ahead of the event
Come with us as we prepare to meet Samsung's slimmest phone
It's nearly time to meet the newest member of Samsung's Galaxy S25 family, with the reveal of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge expected at today's virtual Galaxy Unpacked.
The phone was first teased back in January, but Samsung has yet to spill all of the details on this new flagship device, beyond the fact that it will have a 200MP camera.
But we do know it will be well worth waiting for, because the S25 Edge promises to open a new chapter in Galaxy smartphone design, given that it will surely be the slimmest phone it has ever made.
We'll be covering the Galaxy Unpacked live stream when it starts at 8pm ET / 5pm PT today / 1am BST (Tuesday), and will bring you all the big news as it happens. But in the meantime, let's chew over what we know so far.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What you need to know
- The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is a slimmed-down version of the Galaxy S25 family
- Expect a 6.6-inch display, so the phone will sit between the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus
- A Snapdragon 8 Elite chip is expected to be at the heart of the phone
- There are only two rear cameras, but expect a punchy resolution for the main camera
- Pricing has yet to be revealed, but we predict the Galaxy S25 Edge will sit somewhere between the S25 Ultra and Plus
How to watch today's Galaxy Unpacked Live
You can read our guide to how to watch the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch live for full details, but in broad strokes the Galaxy Unpacked live stream will start at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Monday, May 12, which is 1am BST and 10am AEST on Tuesday, May 13.
You can watch the event live using the video below.
As the Managing Editor of Mobile Computing, Roland has covered a lot of phone launches in recent years, and a whole lot of other stuff as well. So he's well trained to be your guide as we build up to today's Samsung Galaxy Unpacked.
Looking at some of the leaked images of the Galaxy S25 Edge and how it's tipped to have new cases, the phone could be designed more for people who care about the aesthetics of a mobile device over its capabilities.
Could this see a return of the 'fashion phone'? Maybe...
Then again, the Galaxy S25 Edge could have a lot of cutting-edge (pun intended) tech inside it to make a slim flagship phone.
So perhaps there'll be people who'll pay for the privilege of using sophisticated tech... I may be one such person!
Over a grand for a phone that perhaps takes away more than it gives might be a hard pill for consumers to swallow.
Smartphone prices have creeped up as they've got more sophisticated, but one you go past the $1,000 / £1,000 your device better offer some strong value.
Leak ahoy!
Right let's dig into some rumors and tips.
First off. yesterday we saw a Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge leak showed off the phone's design and a potential price.
From a screen grab of a retailer who seemingly put its listing of the Galaxy S25 Edge online prematurely, we got a look at the phone, which looks largely unchanged from its debut earlier in the year, and spied a price tag of £1,099 (about $1,465 / AU$2,275).
S25 Edge pic.twitter.com/pbMCL68dNsMay 10, 2025
Now that's a punchy price tag for phone that doesn't sport as many cameras as its standard stablemate. I'd suggest taking this 'leak' with a dose of skepticism.
Slim and sophisticated?
You might be asking why we need a slim take on the Galaxy S25? Well I’m partially with you, as it’s not like the current phones are bulky; even the Galaxy S25 Ultra feels like it has modest girth for a phone of its size.
But as someone who’s heading to a wedding in the next couple of days, I do like the idea of a very slim, and hopefully light, phone that can slip into a suit jacket pocket and not bulk it out.
So while I’m talking performance, I guess that includes battery life. I’ll be intrigued to see if Samsung has made a slim phone that doesn’t compromise on battery capacity.
Perhaps the South Korean tech giant may have used some form of split-cell design to keep the phone’s overall body slim but still ensure there’s plenty of electrical juice for it to sip for at least a day’s worth of use.
Powerwise, the Galaxy S25 Edge is tipped to use the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset as its stablemates. What’ll be interesting here is if the slim chassis affects performance, as less thickness means less space for heat to dissipate when a chip is being pushed.
But I suspect Samsung may have done some clever stuff with cooling and vapour chambers to ensure the Snapdragon chip doesn’t melt in a silicon sweat.
The lowdown
So what’s the lowdown with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge then? Well in simple terms the phone will be a slimmed down version of the Galaxy S25.
Its size looks set to sit between the base Galaxy S25 and the Plus model. While its main concession to slimness appears to be the removal of a rear camera, meaning the Edge will have two rear snappers. The good news here is that the main camera is tipped to sport a 200-megapixel sensor.
Unusual for Samsung, this Unpacked is taking place a lot later in the day than usual. Perhaps this is down to the showcase expected to be small and short.
Ultimately, we’re only expecting to see the Galaxy S25 Edge at this Unpacked and nothing more. So that might explain why Samsung isn’t making this event one that’s at a reasonable time for most of its key markets.
Hello! Managing Editor Roland Moore-Colyer here to take you through the run up to the second Samsung Galaxy Unpacked of 2025.