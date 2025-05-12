Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch live: all the last-minute Unpacked news ahead of the event

It's nearly time to meet the newest member of Samsung's Galaxy S25 family, with the reveal of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge expected at today's virtual Galaxy Unpacked.

The phone was first teased back in January, but Samsung has yet to spill all of the details on this new flagship device, beyond the fact that it will have a 200MP camera.

But we do know it will be well worth waiting for, because the S25 Edge promises to open a new chapter in Galaxy smartphone design, given that it will surely be the slimmest phone it has ever made.

We'll be covering the Galaxy Unpacked live stream when it starts at 8pm ET / 5pm PT today / 1am BST (Tuesday), and will bring you all the big news as it happens. But in the meantime, let's chew over what we know so far.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is a slimmed-down version of the Galaxy S25 family

Expect a 6.6-inch display, so the phone will sit between the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus

A Snapdragon 8 Elite chip is expected to be at the heart of the phone

There are only two rear cameras, but expect a punchy resolution for the main camera

Pricing has yet to be revealed, but we predict the Galaxy S25 Edge will sit somewhere between the S25 Ultra and Plus

How to watch today's Galaxy Unpacked Live

You can read our guide to how to watch the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch live for full details, but in broad strokes the Galaxy Unpacked live stream will start at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Monday, May 12, which is 1am BST and 10am AEST on Tuesday, May 13.

You can watch the event live using the video below.

Official Livestream | Galaxy S25 Edge: Beyond slim | Samsung - YouTube Watch On