All three rumored Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge colors shown off in ‘official’ images

What appear to be leaked images show the three colors you might be able to get a Galaxy S25 Edge in

The images look like official marketing materials

Accompanying details also reveal the possible screen and camera specs

Just yesterday we saw wallpapers showing the three colors we’re expecting the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to launch in, and now we can do one better, as some seemingly leaked images show these three shades on the phone itself.

WinFuture has shared what it claims are official images of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, and while we’d take them with a pinch of salt, they certainly look convincing.

You can see the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge in Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Icy Blue shades, though colors aside there’s not much to see here, as Samsung has already shown off the phone from both the front and back.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: WinFuture / Roland Quandt) (Image credit: WinFuture / Roland Quandt) (Image credit: WinFuture / Roland Quandt)

Screen and camera details

Still, these images are also accompanied by some specs, with the source claiming the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will have the same 6.7-inch AMOLED display as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus.

Confusingly they go on to say that it has a 1080 x 2400 resolution, but that actually wouldn’t be the same as the S25 Plus, as this phone has a 1440 x 3120 resolution. Given that we recently heard the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge might have a 2K resolution though, we’d guess that it will be 1440 x 3120, and that the mention of 1080 x 2400 was a mistake.

In any case, this latest leak also points to a 200MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide one, and suggests that unsurprisingly the Galaxy S25 Edge will have a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, just like the rest of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

We should find out how accurate this all is soon, as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is tipped to launch before long, with the latest S25 Edge release date leak pointing to April 16.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors