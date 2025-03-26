Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge colors seemingly revealed in new video, and there’s another sign of an imminent launch

Plus some off-center port placement

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
(Image credit: Future/Viktoria Shilets)
  • The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has been certified by the FCC, suggesting it will launch soon
  • We've also seen dummy units of the phone in two colors
  • A third color is expected too, and can be seen in leaked wallpapers

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could be the next major smartphone launch of the year – we’re reportedly going to see it in April, and that’s certainly believable given how much the device is seemingly leaking.

The latest leaks give us a closer look at the phone's supposed colors, with South Korean YouTuber The Sinza (via Android Authority) showing off some dummy units in both black and white shades.

These dummy units aren’t functional handsets, but are likely to show the correct dimensions, as well as port and button placements, as dummy units tend to be used by accessory makers so they can design cases ahead of a phone's launch.

세계최초..직접 보여드림. 갤럭시S25 엣지 미리 보고 가세요. 목업 직접 공수해왔습니다 - YouTube 세계최초..직접 보여드림. 갤럭시S25 엣지 미리 보고 가세요. 목업 직접 공수해왔습니다 - YouTube
Watch On

Awkward port placement

So, in other words, the overall shape we see here may be accurate – which is slightly unfortunate, because while the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge looks appropriately slim, you can see that its USB-C charging port and SIM card slot are both off-center; or more specifically, they're housed closer to the bottom of the frame than the top.

While that might mean these dummy units aren’t accurate, we’d guess it’s just as likely that this is a design compromise Samsung made to fit all the components in such a slim handset.

In any case, along with the two colors here – which certainly look quite striking – Samsung is rumored to also be shipping the Galaxy S25 Edge in a Titanium Icyblue shade. Indeed, more evidence for that comes from some leaked wallpapers for the phone, shared by Max Jambor on X, which seem to match the three rumored handset colors.

Sadly, we don’t have any imagery of how that shade looks on the phone itself, but it could well be the most interesting of the three.

We should get an official look at all of the colors soon, though, because – as spotted by 91Mobiles (via Phandroid) – the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has also been certified by the FCC (Federal Communications Commission).

Sadly, the certification doesn’t reveal much, but the phone would only get certified close to launch, so we could well see the Galaxy S25 Edge in April or May. Until recently, most leaks pointed to a May unveiling, but the most recent release date leak points to an announcement on April 16. So, the wait really might almost be over.

James Rogerson

James Rogerson

