Start saving – a potential Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date has just been revealed

News
By
published

Mark your calendars

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display (Image credit: Future/Viktoria Shilets)
  • New rumors suggest we could see the Galaxy S25 Edge on April 16
  • The phone could apparently then go on sale in May
  • A new era of super-slim phones is upon us

Back on January 22, we saw three Samsung Galaxy S25 phones launched in full, but only got the briefest of looks at the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge – and now we might know when that fourth model will finally be making its grand debut.

According to South Korean outlet Seoul Economic Daily (via @Jukanlosreve), we're going to see the grand unveiling of the Galaxy S25 Edge on Wednesday, April 16, before sales start in May. Mark your diaries, calendars, or AI-powered digital assistants accordingly.

We get some more information from the report too: apparently the phone will be available in light blue, black, and silver, and will have a thickness of around 6.4mm – not bad in comparison to the 7.2mm of the standard Galaxy S25.

The phone is set to get a mid-range price, according to this source. As previously rumored, there's also a mention of the same 200MP primary camera sensor of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which will apparently be included in the Galaxy S25 Edge too.

Slim pickings

The bottom edge of the Oppo Find N5, waterfall in background

The ultra-slim Oppo Find N5 (Image credit: Jamie Richards / Future)

It's unlikely to be a coincidence that we're also hearing rumors of an iPhone 17 Air set to make its debut later this year. Super-slim smartphones could mark a new era of gadget innovation, if other phone and tablet makers follow this trend.

Previous leaks have put the thickness of the iPhone 17 Air at 6.3mm front-to-back, which means it could be even more streamlined than the Galaxy S25 Edge. None of this is confirmed until we actually get to see the phones, of course.

The competition with Apple is specifically mentioned in this new Seoul Economic Daily report: Samsung understandably wants to get out ahead of its rival, and grab some market share before the 2025 iPhones have a chance to respond.

In recent days we've also seen the unveiling of the thinnest foldable phone to date, just 4.21mm thick: see our Oppo Find N5 review for details. Sadly, that handset isn't going to be on sale in many parts of the world, unlike the Samsung and Apple handsets.

You might also like

See more News about Phones
TOPICS
David Nield
David Nield
Freelance Contributor

Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about samsung galaxy phones
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung's impressive mid-range Galaxy S24 FE has just been discounted by $150
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Sorry, Samsung fans: the tri-fold Galaxy phone might not make it to the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked
Copilot Pro for Excel main image

Copilot Pro for Excel review
See more latest