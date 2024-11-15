Samsung Galaxy S25 price rumors: how much is the S25 line likely to cost?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series could land very soon, with leaks pointing to a January launch – so hopefully you’ve been saving, as these are sure to be expensive phones.

Exactly how expensive remains to be seen, but based on a mix of leaks and past form, we’ve predicted the approximate prices we think you’ll have to pay.

Below then, you’ll find price predictions for the Samsung Galaxy S25 itself, along with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and even the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim.

Samsung Galaxy S25 price predictions

The Samsung Galaxy S24 (Image credit: Future | Roland Moore-Colyer)

To figure out how much the Samsung Galaxy S25 might cost, it’s helpful to first look at the price of the Samsung Galaxy S24.

You can see prices for all configurations of that phone in the chart below, but it starts at $799 / £799 / AU$1,399.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Galaxy S24 prices Storage US price UK price AU price 128GB $799 £799 N/A 256GB $859 £859 AU$1,399 512GB N/A N/A AU$1,599

So we’d expect the Samsung Galaxy S25 will cost at least that much, but there’s a high chance it will cost more, as most rumors suggest it will have a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and that itself reportedly costs more than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 used by some Galaxy S24 models.

Qualcomm (which makes the chipset) claimed ahead of its launch that the price would probably be higher, and leakers have variously said that the Snapdragon 8 Elite might cost roughly $40 (around £30 / AU$60) more than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, or that it would cost around 20% more than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

It’s likely that Samsung will pass any price rises on to consumers, so we could perhaps see the Samsung Galaxy S25 retail for more like $840 / £840 / AU$1,460 (with the UK price mirroring the US one, as that was the case with the Galaxy S24). With inflation it’s possible that the price could be even higher.

For now, we can’t confidently predict exactly what the Samsung Galaxy S25 will cost, so take the estimate above with a pinch of salt, but we expect it will cost at least slightly more than its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus price predictions

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (Image credit: Future)

As with the Samsung Galaxy S25, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus will probably cost at least as much as its predecessor, and there’s a high chance it will cost more.

For reference then, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus starts at $999.99 / £999 / AU$1,699, and you can see its full pricing for every configuration in the table below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Galaxy S24 Plus prices Storage US price UK price AU price 256GB $999.99 £999 AU$1,699 512GB $1,119.99 £1,099 AU$1,899

So the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus might mirror this, and we’d be surprised if it cost less anyway. But with the price of its chipset likely being higher than last year’s (as detailed in the Galaxy S25 price section above), if anything we’d think it might cost a little more.

One leak states that the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset it’s using will cost Samsung roughly $40 (around £30 / AU$60) more, so that sort of amount could be added to the price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus.

In which case, we might be looking at something like $1,040 / £1,040 / AU$1,760. However, that’s just a rough guess. For now though, expect it to probably cost slightly more than the Galaxy S24 Plus anyway.

Having said that, a price increase would push the price into four digits in the US and UK, which might be something Samsung would want to avoid, so it’s not impossible that the price will remain the same as last year.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra price predictions

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

The same factors as above are likely to affect the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s pricing, meaning that it will probably cost more than the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The current Ultra starts at $1,299.99 / £1,249 / AU$2,199, and you can see complete pricing for that phone in the chart below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Galaxy S24 Ultra prices Storage US price UK price AU price 256GB $1,299.99 $1,249.99 AU$2,199 512GB $1,419.99 $1,349.99 AU$2,399 1TB $1,659.99 $1,549.99 AU$2,799

That’s a lot of money then, but with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s chipset possibly costing around $40 (roughly £30 / AU$60) more than its predecessor’s – as detailed above – the price of the phone might increase accordingly.

In that case, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could start at around $1,340 / £1,280 / AU$2,260. As with the other S25 models we’re not confident of that exact price, but we do think it’s likely the phone will cost more than its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim price predictions

The Samsung Galaxy S24 (Image credit: Future | Roland Moore-Colyer)

One leak suggests the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim could launch at the same time as the rest of the Samsung Galaxy S25 line, so with that possibly coming soon it’s worth considering how much this could cost too.

However, it’s a lot harder to predict than with the rest of the Galaxy S25 series, since there aren’t any previous ‘Slim’ models to compare it to.

But based on leaked model numbers for the Galaxy S25 line, it’s likely that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim would be positioned between the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

In which case, it will probably cost more than the $999.99 / £999 / AU$1,699 starting price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, but less than the $1,299.99 / £1,249 / AU$2,199 starting price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.