Galaxy AI is at the core of the Samsung Galaxy S25 - here are the 5 best new features

Samsung just unveiled the new Galaxy S25 lineup of flagship smartphones at its Galaxy Unpacked event and AI is at the heart of the experience.

The Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25+, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra all have new AI capabilities thanks to a mix of Galaxy AI and Google Gemini, and Samsung is calling the lineup a “true AI companion with the most natural and context-aware mobile experiences ever created.”

The Galaxy S25 series introduces multimodal AI agents which the company hopes will “change the way users interact with their phone – and with their world.”

Here are the five best AI features built into Samsung’s new smartphones, and how they might genuinely change the way you interact with your most-used device.

1. Get a morning briefing

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

The first new Galaxy AI feature you’ll notice on the S25 lineup of devices is what Samsung is calling Now Brief. It’s a highly customizable morning, afternoon, and evening briefing powered by Samsung’s Personal Data Engine which powers personalized AI features by “safely analyzing your data on-device to deliver highly tailored experiences that reflect your preferences and usage patterns.” Samsung wants you to think of the Personal Data Engine as your own personal LLM, and Now Brief is where you’ll notice it first.

Now Brief will give you suggestions via Now Bar on the S25’s lock screen such as when coupons are going to expire, your appointments for the day, and when you need to leave to get home in time for the Buffalo Bills game. Now Brief will learn with time as you use your S25 device and will keep all personalized data private and secured by Knox Vault. Samsung says this protected AI experience is unique to Galaxy, and Now Brief is a major leap in making Samsung’s vision of an AI companion a reality.

2. Remove unnecessary audio

S25 devices now have access to what Samsung is calling Audio Eraser. This new AI tool analyzes your videos and makes removing unwanted noise easier than ever before. Audio Eraser will isolate sounds into different categories so you can choose to manipulate the audio levels of voices, crowds, music, wind, and even nature.

3. AI upscaling makes the display sharper

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

The Galaxy S25+ and S25 Ultra feature efficient AI image processing called ProScaler which Samsung says achieves “a 40% improvement in display image scaling quality, while incorporating custom technology with Samsung’s mobile Digital Natural Image engine (mDNIe)) embedded within the processor using Galaxy IP to enable greater display power efficiency.”

Think of it as a more efficient way to enhance image quality which should allow for higher resolutions without as much battery drain. Samsung says ProScaler takes technology from the company’s class-leading TVs and brings it to the smartphone in your pocket, pretty cool indeed.

4. More ways to generate AI images

The Galaxy S25 lineup improves on the S24’s Drawing Assist tools for generating AI images. Now you can input prompts via voice, text, sketches, and images. You can take the AI-generated images and superimpose them on real-life photos as well as use the S-Pen to transform sketches into AI-generated art.

We’ve seen most smartphone providers introduce some form of AI-generated image creation over the last year or so and Galaxy AI’s improvements here will do a good job at giving those who enjoy these features new ways to create and bring ideas to life.

5. A true AI personal assistant

(Image credit: Future)

Quite possibly the most exciting AI feature coming to the brand-new S25s is One UI 7 which allows for personal context awareness within the device’s voice assistant. Using Google Gemini, you can now ask AI complex prompts linked between multiple applications. For example, you could ask Gemini to find your favorite sports team’s fixtures for the season and add them to Samsung calendar – with a single command.

Gemini will also be available directly from the side button of the S25 smartphones so you can seamlessly interact with Google’s AI assistant without jumping through any unnecessary hoops. Gemini is integrated throughout Samsung apps, Google apps, and third-party apps such as Spotify, so you’ll feel like you’ve got your very own personal assistant in your pocket.

You can read our Samsung Galaxy S25 hands-on review, Samsung Galaxy S25+ hands-on review and our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra hands-on review for more about Samsung's latest phones.