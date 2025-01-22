Samsung Galaxy S25 launch live – Galaxy Unpacked 2025 is go!

The first Samsung Galaxy Unpacked of 2025 kicks off an exciting year ahead for Android phones and mobile AI. We're expecting a brand new Samsung Galaxy S25 family, with the premiere Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leading the way. I've attended plenty of Unpacked events, so I'll be live blogging here as news breaks from Samsung's conference in San Jose, CA.

We haven't heard much about the Galaxy S25 that will make it stand out, even against the Galaxy S24 family, so we're expecting Galaxy AI to be star of today's show. There could be Bixby surprises and previews of what's to come in the months or even years ahead.

At the least, I'm expecting a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for Galaxy, continuing Qualcomm's tradition of overclocking its chips for its biggest Android and foundry partner.

Will we see a preview of more than just phones? Maybe a hint about Project Moohan and Samsung's smart glasses? We'll know soon enough.

If you want to watch the event yourself, you can check out our guide on how to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025. For all the news and rumors ahead of Unpacked, you're in the right place, so read on.