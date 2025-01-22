Samsung Galaxy S25 launch live – Galaxy Unpacked 2025 is go!
The first Samsung Galaxy Unpacked of 2025 kicks off an exciting year ahead for Android phones and mobile AI. We're expecting a brand new Samsung Galaxy S25 family, with the premiere Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leading the way. I've attended plenty of Unpacked events, so I'll be live blogging here as news breaks from Samsung's conference in San Jose, CA.
We haven't heard much about the Galaxy S25 that will make it stand out, even against the Galaxy S24 family, so we're expecting Galaxy AI to be star of today's show. There could be Bixby surprises and previews of what's to come in the months or even years ahead.
At the least, I'm expecting a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for Galaxy, continuing Qualcomm's tradition of overclocking its chips for its biggest Android and foundry partner.
Will we see a preview of more than just phones? Maybe a hint about Project Moohan and Samsung's smart glasses? We'll know soon enough.
If you want to watch the event yourself, you can check out our guide on how to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025. For all the news and rumors ahead of Unpacked, you're in the right place, so read on.
Samsung isn't just throwing a party in San Jose, today. Our reporters in the UK are also on the scene for a special hands-on opportunity with Samsung and the new phones. Clearly the 10am Samsung crowd in California is different from the 6pm Samsung crowd across the pond.
One of the biggest questions we have remaining today surrounds the mysterious, so-called Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim. Apple has been rumored to be working on a slimmer version of its iPhone, now presumably called the iPhone Air. Samsung could also be leading the charge with a slimmer Galaxy S25 today, a Galaxy S25 Slim.
Last minute rumors suggest that the slimmer Galaxy S phone may not appear today, but could show up later in the year, around May. The Galaxy S25 Slim may not come to the US, either, presumably because we don't like things that are Slim here? Who knows.
We'll keep a look out for any executives carrying incredibly slim Galaxy phones, but until we know for sure, keep following for the latest news and rumors.
Ok Galaxy fans, today is your day. If you've been following the leaks and rumors about the upcoming Galaxy S25 family so far, you haven't seen a whole lot that's new. We're expecting a new look for the Galaxy S25 Ultra that brings it closer to the other Galaxy S25 family, with rounded corners and a smooth back, but we haven't seen many other new hardware features. Is Samsung hiding all the good stuff inside?
Undoubtedly, as Samsung will definitely be using a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and it will probably be overclocked just for Samsung with a for Galaxy badge attached. That means the Galaxy S25 could the fastest phone ever, even faster than the iPhone 16 Pro. What will Samsung do with so much power? That's what we're waiting to find out.
We're 30 minutes from Galaxy Unpacked and your TechRadar editors are live on the scene at the SAP Center in San Jose, CA! Our Editor-at-Large Lance Ulanoff is covering the news as it happens, then going hands-on with all the new devices, while our video guru Viktoria Shillets captures live footage for all of our TechRadar channels. We'll keep this Live Blog going throughout the show, so stay tuned to this channel.