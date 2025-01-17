Even though it’s only January it’s already almost time for one of the biggest smartphone launches of the year, as the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will soon be unveiled.

Samsung has announced that its next Galaxy Unpacked will take place on January 22, and while it hasn’t confirmed what we’ll see there, all signs point to the Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra – as well as possibly some other things.

TechRadar will be reporting live from the event, so you can head back here on the day for all the information, but you’ll also be able to tune in yourself, and below we’ve explained how.

Reserve the next Samsung Galaxy device today

Samsung Unpacked: reserve the next Galaxy smartphone now and get $50 Samsung credit

It's that time of the year again, folks. Reservations are now open for the upcoming new Galaxy smartphones - almost certainly the Galaxy S25 range. Simply sign-up by email, and you'll get $50 Samsung credit on the house when it comes time to preorder, as well as the chance to win $5,000 in a sweepstake. These devices will be officially unveiled at the Samsung Unpacked event on January 22nd so stay tuned for updates.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 live

Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event is set to start at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on Wednesday, January 22, which is 5am AEDT on January 23 for those in Australia.

The event is taking place in San Jose, California, but it will also be streamed online, and you’ll be able to watch it on Samsung’s website, Samsung Newsroom, or on Samsung’s YouTube channel. Or you can simply watch it on the embedded YouTube video below. You may also want to tap the 'notify me' button on the video, to get a reminder when it's starting.

And if you prefer reading to watching, make sure to head back to TechRadar on the day, as we’ll have a live blog ahead of and during the event, covering it in detail, along with articles about all the announcements.

Galaxy Unpacked January 2025: Official Livestream - YouTube Watch On

What to expect at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025

The main announcements we’re expecting at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 are of the Samsung Galaxy S25 itself, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Based on apparent leaks and rumors these might be similar in some ways to their predecessors, but key rumored upgrades include a bigger 6.9-inch screen and a new 50MP ultra-wide camera for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, a powerful new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for all three models, more RAM in the base and Ultra models, and better AI – including a ChatGPT-like upgrade for Bixby.

That upgrade is likely to come to some existing Samsung Galaxy phones too though, and that along with other new AI features are expected to be a big focus of the show.

Also on the software front, we’re sure to see Samsung’s One UI 7, which is the next version of its Android interface, and the one the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch with.

A new Samsung Galaxy Ring could make an appearance (Image credit: Future / Matt Evans)

As for what else we might see, that’s less certain, but it’s possible that the rumored Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim could get teased there – though we’re not expecting a full announcement until around May.

We might also see the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2, and there’s a chance that Project Moohan could make an appearance. This is Samsung’s mixed reality headset and it has already been announced, but big questions like how much this Apple Vision Pro rival will cost haven’t yet been answered.

For more details of what to expect, check out all of our Samsung Galaxy Unpacked coverage.