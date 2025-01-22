Samsung Galaxy S25 preorders are now live: here's where to get a huge discount

It's official: a new generation of Samsung devices have just been unveiled and the new Galaxy S25 range is now available to preorder worldwide.

As with previous generations, the brand lifted the veil on these devices during its winter Samsung Unpacked event, with preorders going live directly after the event's finish.

Preorders are live at Samsung itself as well as other major carriers in the US and UK. I've rounded up the best retailers below, as well as the opening preorder promotions you can use to get these devices at a discount.

As an overview, the Samsung Galaxy S25 includes the standard Galaxy S25, the Galaxy S25 Plus, and the high-end Galaxy S25 Ultra. All three devices carry the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for plenty of power under the hood and support for the brand's next-generation of AI features. You can read more about these just down below or head on over to our main hands-on Samsung Galaxy S25 review , Galaxy S25 Plus review, and Galaxy S25 Ultra review pages for a detailed deep-dive.

Note that Samsung Galaxy S25 preorders start today, but the devices will be shipped for a February 7th release date. The devices start at $799 / £799 for the Galaxy S25, £999 /$999 for the Plus, and $1,299 / £1,249 for the Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S25 preorders in the US

Disclaimer Some carriers still haven't updated their sites with preorders yet - I'll be updating this list shortly!

Samsung Galaxy S25 preorders in the UK

Overview

(Image credit: Samsung)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy S25 starting prices Header Cell - Column 0 US pricing UK pricing Samsung Galaxy S25 $799 £799 Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus $999 £999 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra $1,299 £1249

As expected, all three devices come in at the same launch price as the previous generation. Despite the numerous hardware and software improvements, Samsung has done well to keep these prices low - especially since the new Snapdragn 8 Elite chipset has been rumored to be pricier than the older iterations.

What's new?

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

Greatly expanded AI integration and features

50MP ultra-wide camera on the Ultra

ProScaler tech on the Ultra and Plus

All three Galaxy S25 devices carry the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a massive host of new AI features - the latter being the main area of focus for Samsung in 2025.

While several AI features are still yet to roll out, the Galaxy S25 range features better integration with Google Gemini, Samsung Bixby, and other Samsung smart devices like the Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch. These devices are going to be tracking your usage, calls, photos, calendar, habits, and so on for vastly improved personal suggestions and even potentially automated assistance. All this information is kept safe with Samsung's new Personal Data engine, a secure partition within the device's hardware itself.

In terms of hardware, the Plus and Ultra have the lion's share of upgrades for this generation. Firstly, the Ultra has received a more comprehensive design refresh, with a more rounded-off and slim-line profile that resembles its smaller siblings more closely. Other upgrades include a 50MP Ultra-wide camera and support for ProScaler - a handy image upscale tool that's usually found on the brand's high-end TVs. The Plus doesn't feature the upgraded ultra-wide camera but does feature a higher-resolution display than the previous model and support for ProScale.