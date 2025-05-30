Samsung Galaxy S25 hits new record-low price at Amazon with one small caveat

The excellent Samsung Galaxy S25 has just received a brand-new record-low price at Amazon this week, with the latest device going for just $624.99 (was $799) at the retailer.

There is just one caveat, however - as of writing, this deal is only available on the Mint Green color, which is arguably one of the more niche hues available on the device.

If that doesn't bother you, though, this is a fantastic deal that's well worth considering. No trade-ins are needed, and today's discount beats the previous record-low by $75, so it's definitely a noteworthy deal considering how new the device is.

We decried the general lack of exciting new features in our Samsung Galaxy S25 review, but it's still a great buy at this record-low price. Not only do you get a great platform for any future updates to Samsung's Galaxy AI features, but the device also packs in one of the most powerful mobile chipsets ever in the form of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite. At $624, it's a great buy for sure.

Record-low price Samsung Galaxy S25 deal at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S25: was $799.99 now $624.99 at Amazon Amazon has just posted its best price cut yet on the Samsung Galaxy S25, bringing this excellent flagship down to just $625 upfront. Today's discount beats the previous record by a whopping $75, but it is only available on the Mint Green color as of writing. If that doesn't bother you, however, then this is a fantastic deal for a device that brings an excellent chipset, UI, and host of AI features to a relatively reasonable price.

A great, if somewhat predictable Android flagship

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is a refined and powerful flagship that continues to build on the strengths of its predecessors, albeit in a relatively safe and pedestrian manner. You're getting a great chipset, polished design, and highly customizable UI all wrapped up in a package that's set to be relevant for years down the line.

Hardware-wise, aside from the outstanding Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the Galaxy S25's specs aren't a significant bump up from the previous iteration. The brand has very much shifted focus to software improvements for this generation, particularly with the brand's new Galaxy AI.

During our testing, we found the features at launch to be a little underwhelming, but the integration between Samsung’s Bixby and Google’s Gemini AI shows promise. Bixby is improved with more voice commands, for example, and Google's tools offer better search. We expect plenty of improvements down the line, too.