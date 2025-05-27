The most underrated Samsung Galaxy S25 model just hit a new record-low price at Amazon
Don't overlook the Galaxy S25 Plus - it's a superb device
Looking for a high-end phone with a superb screen and plenty of performance? Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is currently available at Amazon for just $749 (was $999), which is a brand new record-low price for this exceptional phone.
With its stunning 6.7-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and standout battery life, the S25 Plus is a great choice for an upgrade right now. Today's price at Amazon knocks a massive $250 off, which beats the previous record by a whopping $50. Overall, it's an easy recommendation - and one that doesn't require the annoying trade-in rebate like many of the best cell phone deals.
While the Plus has sometimes been overlooked in favor of the high-end Ultra and the excellent-value Galaxy S25, we think this iteration of the model is the best yet. For a reasonable upcharge, you get a thoughtfully designed phone that delivers premium features without unnecessary bloat. While we can take or leave the latest AI features, the incredibly pixel-dense 6.7-inch AMOLED display is a real highlight here.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus at record-low price
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus has a superb deal at Amazon today, with the latest flagship device on sale for a brand new record-low price. With a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display, powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and extremely impressive battery life, the Galaxy S25 Plus is easily one of our favorite devices right now. Our Galaxy S25 Plus review compared the device favorably to the others in the latest S25 range, so it's an easy recommendation to make at this record-low price.
A high-end flagship at a reasonable price
The Plus series has often been the overlooked middle child in the Galaxy lineup, but the S25 Plus is easily one of our favorite devices in the range. For a modest price jump from the S25, you get a noticeably better display and a few quality of life improvements without having any unnecessary extras.
For example, its 6.7-inch display is only slightly smaller than the Ultra’s but manages to pack in the same amount of pixels, which technically makes it sharper. Being a bigger phone, it also supports a larger battery, and you also get support for 45W charging rather than the slower 25W on the standard Galaxy S25.
Beyond performance, the S25 Plus also brings the latest AI features to the fore. Galaxy AI didn’t play a significant role during our testing, but its quiet presence didn’t detract from the experience. Instead, the phone impressed with its day-to-day usability, especially the generous screen real estate for tasks like photo capture.
Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.
