It's now the final day of Amazon Prime Day, but I'm still hunting for the best deals - I almost missed this deal, but not because it's so tiny!

The price of this tiny 512GB flash drive from SanDisk has been slashed by 27%, and is now just $37, making it the perfect last minute addition to your basket before Prime Day ends at midnight. Its a big cut for a tiny product!

The SanDisk 512GB flash drive instantly adds an extra chunk of storage to your PC, laptop, or Mac without sticking out. You can easily leave this drive plugged in and slip your device back into a bag or sleeve without it catching on anything.

No other Amazon Prime Day flash drive deal offers this much storage in such a tiny package and with this big of a discount, so if you want to save your files and save money, grab this deal before Prime Day ends.

Today's best SanDisk 512GB drive deal

Best deal Save $13 SanDisk 512GB Flash Drive: was $50 now $37 at Amazon Not only does this tiny flash drive pack 512GB of instantly accessible storage to anything you plug it in to, it also has a USB 3.2 Gen 1 connection giving you up to 400mb/s in transfer speed. That's a full HD movie in just 30 seconds! Plus, this drive is just ‎1.17 x 0.56 x 0.2 inches, but act quick because Prime Day ends today!

I've been collecting Amazon Prime Day hard drive deals for the past few days, and this deal is so good I might get one for myself. Being able to plug in such a small form factor with this much storage into anything is a blessing.

While there is no need to worry about the price, this tiny drive measures in at just 1.17 x 0.56 x 0.2 inches, and weighs just over 0.3 ounces, so be careful not to lose it. In fact, why not check out our roundup of the best Prime Day home office deals for excellent savings on chairs, desks, and home office accessories to keep it safe.

