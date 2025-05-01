The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is down to a record-low price at Amazon

Calling all Android, Samsung, and Google Gemini fans. If you're looking for the most advanced Android phone with excellent AI capabilities, then we have one seriously tempting deal just for you. You can buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at Amazon for $1,067.99 (was $1,299.99).

That's the lowest-ever price for an unlocked version of the phone with 256GB of storage. Amazon has it listed as a limited-time deal, though, so I wouldn't hang around if you want to score almost 20% off this handset, without the need for a trade-in or other rebates.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deal

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: was $1,299.99 now $1,067.99 at Amazon The Galaxy S25 Ultra takes everything that the Galaxy S24 Ultra has to offer and amplifies it with AI. Through Galaxy AI, Google Gemini, and Bixby, this phone embeds AI deeply into the experience of every user. To be able to get all this and more for under $1100 is an impressive feat in and of itself. It's also the lowest price we've seen for this version of the phone.

In our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review, Lance Ulanoff says the phone "deftly manages to meld the consistent Galaxy S series aesthetic with all that made previous Ultras notable, including the S Pen". This is a phone that not only stands apart from the crowd but also apart from all of its predecessors.

Thanks to deep and richly baked-in generative AI capabilities, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is one of the best AI phones on the market right now. The comprehensive availability of AI comes from a perfect blend of Galaxy AI, Google Gemini, and Bixby, with the S25 Ultra serving up the best tool for the job.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra's screen is also a size of 6.9 inches, which is 0.1 inches larger than the S24 Ultra's screen. Other than that, the display is very similar, with a Quad HD Plus display that's capable of running at 3120 x 1440 pixels. The fact that this is higher-res than the iPhone 16 Pro Max shows how impressive this phone is.

If this deal isn't for you, we've got a range of other Samsung phone deals for you to take a look at. If you're looking for any other bargains, then we also have our best cell phone deals page with all the latest options from Apple, Google, Samsung, and more.