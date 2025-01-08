5 things to expect at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, from the Galaxy S25 Ultra to Project Moohan

It’s official: Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked showcase is set for January 22, meaning we haven’t got long to wait before the curtain is lifted on what could be some of the most exciting (and bar-setting) consumer tech of 2025.

But what, specifically, are we expecting to see unveiled in San Jose this year? Naturally, Samsung itself hasn’t confirmed anything just yet, but countless leaks and rumors have got us excited for the potential reveal of new Galaxy phones, software features, and maybe even an all-new premium mixed reality headset.

Below, we’ve rounded up five of the biggest announcements to expect at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

At this point, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has been the subject of more leaks than the Titanic, and we’re fairly certain that this presumed successor to the Galaxy S24 Ultra will spearhead Samsung’s next flagship smartphone lineup.

As for what upgrades the Galaxy S25 Ultra could bring to the table, we’ve heard talk of a more rounded design (akin to the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and iPhone 16 Pro Max), a 6.9-inch display, a new 50MP ultra-wide camera, 25W wireless charging, and a new 16GB RAM capacity (in the 512GB model, at least).

These upgrades will almost certainly be underpinned by the all-new (and all-powerful) Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which has already made a name for itself in the OnePlus 13 and Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro. Having put Qualcomm’s latest mobile silicon through a series of benchmark tests, TechRadar’s US Mobiles Editor, Philip Berne, said the Snapdragon 8 Elite “will change everything about smartphones,” so the Galaxy S25 Ultra looks set to be a very powerful handset indeed (expect it to dominate best Android phone conversations in 2025).

Samsung Galaxy S25

The Galaxy S25 could look a lot like the Galaxy S24 (pictured) (Image credit: Future | Roland Moore-Colyer)

The Galaxy S25 Ultra won’t be the only new smartphone kid on the block this month. The new flagship model will almost certainly be joined by two base-level devices, which we’re expecting to be the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Like their expected Ultra-branded sibling, both the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus are likely to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset (there’s a slight chance that Samsung could deploy the Exynos 2500 in certain regions) and boast more rounded designs than their respective predecessors. Other rumored upgrades include 12GB of RAM for all storage configurations and support for Qi2 magnetic wireless charging.

Interestingly, we’ve heard talk of a Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim potentially debuting at Galaxy Unpacked this year, but the tipsters are divided over that model’s ETA. If indeed we do see a svelte version of Samsung’s new base model announced in January, it isn’t likely to begin shipping until later in the year, but it’s nonetheless exciting to think that a smartphone-related surprise could be on the cards in San Jose.

Galaxy AI

Circle to Search on the Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung is going hard on AI-related marketing for its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked showcase, suggesting big Galaxy AI upgrades are on the agenda. Accompanying copy for the company’s event announcement reads: “Get ready for AI that is more natural and intuitive. The next evolution of Galaxy AI is coming and it’s going to change the way you interact with the world every day. The new Galaxy S series is about to set the bar once again for mobile AI experiences now and into the future.”

In other words, some big new software features look set to debut alongside those aforementioned phones. Among them will almost certainly be a major upgrade for Samsung’s Bixby voice assistant, and prominent leaker @UniverseIce claims that Galaxy Unpacked will see Samsung “tell Apple what leading AI is" and that "many new AI functions of [the] S25 have not been leaked so far.” Apple Intelligence, who?

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2

The original Galaxy Ring was announced at Galaxy Unpacked 2024 (Image credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy Ring was teased at last year’s January Unpacked event and only went on sale as recently as July, but reports suggest Samsung could pull the same trick with the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 at this year’s January Unpacked event.

Of course, we don’t expect to hear (or see) much about this potential successor to the best smart ring on the market in San Jose. But Samsung will reportedly offer us an "introduction" to the Galaxy Ring 2 at Unpacked, with the new device rumored to boast more accurate sensors, improved AI, and better battery life.

Project Moohan

Samsung's Project Moohan mixed-reality headset (Image credit: Google)

Project Moohan, Samsung's mixed-reality headset and “the first platform built entirely for the Gemini era,” was technically announced in December last year, but there’s a chance that Samsung could give Unpacked attendees a chance to try out the Android XR-based product (or some version of it) for themselves on the ground in San Jose.

Project Moohan is still just a developer kit, but Google and Samsung have confirmed that "the first products based on this platform will launch in 2025,” so a close-to-finished wearable device must surely be just around the corner. Here’s hoping, anyway.