The latest Samsung Galaxy S25 pricing and storage leaks have me worried

Reports out of South Korea suggest the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will cost slightly more than the S24 line

We've also heard what storage configurations these phones might be available in, with the standard S25 starting at just 128GB

Another leaker claims all three phones might support MagSafe-like magnetic wireless charging

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is leaking at an increasingly rapid rate, with three new leaks having emerged in the past couple of days – and two of them contain claims that have me worried about what to expect when the phones launch, likely a few weeks from now.

First up, according to a report from Yonhap News Agency (via @Jukanlosreve), the Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will all probably cost slightly more than their predecessors.

The site gives two reasons for this. First, as we’ve heard before, the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that the phones are expected to use is thought to cost a lot more than the previous Snapdragon model, which in turn will increase Samsung’s production costs.

The site adds that there’s a chance some models will instead use the cheaper Exynos 2500, but this is apparently looking unlikely, due to difficulties in manufacturing it.

In any case, the site also says the falling value of the South Korean won could affect the price of these phones, as it will increase the cost for Samsung to import parts.

As for exactly how much the Samsung Galaxy S25 price might rise by, JoongAng.co.kr claims prices will rise by around 150,000 won (roughly $105 / £80 / AU$165), though that doesn’t necessarily mean the price will rise by exactly that much in other regions.

Low starting storage and a charging upgrade

Next up, leaker Roland Quandt has shared storage capacities for the three phones on Bluesky. Quandt claims, disappointingly, that the Galaxy S25 will start with just 128GB of storage, which I’d argue is too little for a high-end phone.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There will apparently also be a 256GB model, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is said to come in both 256GB and 512GB configurations, while the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will apparently be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB versions.

Those storage capacities are exactly the same as the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, although there was also a 512GB model of the standard Galaxy S24 in select regions, so it’s unclear if the same will be true of the S25.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Finally, in more positive news, leaker @Jukanlosreve claims that fellow leaker @UniverseIce has said the Galaxy S25 series will support Qi2 wireless charging. This charging standard allows for chargers and other accessories to attach to the phone magnetically, similarly to how Apple’s MagSafe system works.

So if this is accurate you should be able to magnetically stick the likes of wireless battery packs, PopSockets, and mini tripods to the back of your phone.

I'm taking all these leaks and claims with a pinch of salt of course, but they all come from reputable sources, so they may well prove accurate. We’ll probably find out in January, as the Samsung Galaxy S25 release date is rumored to be January 22.