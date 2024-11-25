Samsung Galaxy S25 specs predictions: all the key rumored specs for every model

The still-rumored Samsung Galaxy S25 and its siblings could rank among the absolute best phones of 2025, and there’s probably not long to wait for them, with a launch rumored for January.

While nothing will be known for certain about these phones until then, we do have a good idea of what to expect, as there has been an influx of leaks and rumors.

As such, combined with our own educated guesses, we’ve been able to collate a partial list of the likely specs you’ll find on these phones, which we’ve detailed below.

Samsung Galaxy 25 rumored specs

The Samsung Galaxy S24 (Image credit: Future | Roland Moore-Colyer)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Samsung Galaxy S25 rumored specs Display: 6.2-inch AMOLED Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels Refresh rate: 120Hz Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite Rear cameras: 50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom) Front camera: 12MP RAM: 12GB Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery: 4,000mAh

The base Samsung Galaxy S25 won’t have as much high-end tech as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, but this phone could still impress.

Rumors suggest the Samsung Galaxy S25 will have a roughly 6.2-inch screen, and while the resolution has not been leaked, we predict it will be 1080 x 2340, just like the Samsung Galaxy S24, since the rumored screen size is the same.

That would translate to a pixel density of around 416 pixels per inch, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 is also sure to have a 120Hz refresh rate, since its predecessor does, and since higher refresh rates are typically reserved for gaming phones.

There has been some disagreement over which chipset will be used, but sources seem to now agree that the Samsung Galaxy S25 will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is Qualcomm’s top smartphone chipset.

Multiple leaks also suggest the Samsung Galaxy S25 will have 12GB of RAM. That’s more than the 8GB in the Galaxy S24. But even if these leaks are right, it’s possible there will also be 8GB models.

Storage capacities are unknown for now, but we predict Samsung will once again go with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB models – though it’s not impossible that the 128GB model will be ditched or that a 1TB version will be added.

For cameras, TechManiacs reports that they’ll be the same as on the Samsung Galaxy S24, meaning a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, a 10MP telephoto (with 3x optical zoom), and a 12MP front-facing camera.

We’d take this with a pinch of salt since we’ve only heard it from one source, but the fact that we haven’t heard other camera leaks rather suggests that not much is changing.

Finally, we’ve heard that the Samsung Galaxy S25 might also have the same size battery as the S24, at 4,000mAh.

Samsung Galaxy 25 Plus rumored specs

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (Image credit: Future | Alex Walker-Todd)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus rumored specs Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED Resolution: 1440 x 3120 pixels Refresh rate: 120Hz Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite Rear cameras: 50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom) Front camera: 12MP RAM: 12GB Storage: 256GB, 512GB Battery: 4,900mAh

Information tidbits suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus will have a 6.66-inch screen, which will probably be marketed as 6.7 inches, just like the display on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus.

We can guess, therefore, that its other screen specs might largely match the S24 Plus too, perhaps meaning a 1440 x 3120 resolution for around 513 pixels per inch. And the Galaxy S25 Plus will also almost certainly have a 120Hz refresh rate, since that’s the standard for high-end handsets.

For the chipset, we’re expecting a Snapdragon 8 Elite. In fact, the Snapdragon 8 Elite will probably be used in every Galaxy S25-series model. Some benchmarks suggest the Snapdragon 8 Elite could even perform better than the chipset in the iPhone 16 Pro Max, so this could be a big win for Samsung.

That chipset will reportedly be joined by 12GB of RAM in the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, which would be no change from the Galaxy S24 Plus. There’s no word yet on storage, but there’s a good chance Samsung will stick with the same capacities as the current model, meaning 256GB and 512GB versions.

Our only real camera information comes from the TechManiacs report linked in the Samsung Galaxy S25 section, pointing to the same megapixel counts as the Galaxy S24 Plus. That would mean a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 10MP telephoto camera (probably with 3x optical zoom), and a 12MP selfie snapper.

And we’ve heard from that same source that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus will have a 4,900mAh battery, just like its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy 25 Ultra rumored specs

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra rumored specs Display: 6.9-inch AMOLED Resolution: 1440 x 3120+ pixels Refresh rate: 120Hz Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Elite Rear cameras: 200MP wide, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto (5x zoom), 10MP telephoto (3x zoom) Front camera: 12MP RAM: 16GB Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery: 5,000mAh

The best specs are likely to be reserved for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which rumors suggest will have a 6.86-inch screen, likely to be marketed as 6.9 inches. That will make it marginally larger than the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s 6.8-inch display.

We haven’t heard what resolution the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s screen will be, but given the likely size increase there’s a chance it will be higher than the 1440 x 3120 of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. We also haven’t heard what the refresh rate will be, but we’re almost certain it will be 120Hz, since that’s the standard for most high-end phones.

As with the rest of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, it’s reported that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and in fact we’re even more sure this phone will get that than the other models, since some earlier leaks pointed to other chipsets for the rest of the line, but not for this.

We’ve also heard that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra might have 16GB of RAM, though it’s not clear whether that would be the starting amount or just the amount you get in the top configuration. Either way though, that’s an improvement on the 12GB found in every configuration of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and it should help give any Galaxy AI features a boost.

There’s no news on storage, but the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes in a choice of 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB, and we’d think those same capacities are likely to be offered again.

The cameras could get an upgrade though, with sources suggesting the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will have a new 50MP ultra-wide camera, up from 12MP on the current model. However, the other cameras reportedly won’t be changing, meaning a 200MP main sensor, a 50MP 5x telephoto, and a 10MP 3x telephoto, along probably with a 12MP camera on the front.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s battery also reportedly won’t be any bigger than the S24 Ultra’s, with leaks suggesting it will once again be 5,000mAh, and will once again charge at 45W.

Samsung Galaxy 25 Slim rumored specs

The Samsung Galaxy S24 (Image credit: Future | Roland Moore-Colyer)

Along with the Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, leaks have suggested a Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is on the way, and this might land alongside the other models.

However, we don’t know much about it yet. From what we’ve heard, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim could have a better camera than the base Galaxy S25. One tip even suggests the Galaxy S25 Slim will have an ‘Ultra’-level camera.

So it may impress for photography, and of course it should also be thinner than the rest of the S25 series, though reportedly Samsung hasn’t been able to make the S25 Slim as thin at it would like.

We don’t really know anything else about this phone, which is why we haven’t included a specs chart. But we can predict that it will probably have a 120Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset like the rest of the S25 line.